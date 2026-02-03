ETV Bharat / state

'Grave Offence': Pawan Kalyan Slams YSRCP After SIT Confirms Use Of 'Adulterated Ghee' For Tirupati Laddu Prasadam

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party president Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), after SIT confirmed that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy laddu prasadam during its regime. Kalyan termed YSRCP's actions a "grave offence that hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees".

Addressing the Janasena general body meeting in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Monday, the actor-turned-politician said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has confirmed that the ghee used was not pure. "Laddus were prepared using oil made with chemicals and palm oil, which hurt the religious sentiments of Lord Venkateswara devotees," Kalyan said, accusing the YSRCP leaders of spreading misinformation to evade responsibility.

"What the YSRCP did in Tirumala is undoubtedly a grave offence. Laddus were made with adulterated ghee due to greed for money. This is what the SIT has confirmed," he said.

He added that SIT did not disclose whether animal fat was mixed in the ghee or not, keeping in mind the sentiments of millions of devotees.

"To avoid hurting the sentiments of devotees, they (SIT) did not disclose whether animal fat was mixed in it or not. YSRCP leaders are engaging in Goebbels-style propaganda, trying to escape through lies and evasions," Pawan Kalyan said, directing party cadres to place the facts before the public.

At the meeting, attended by party executive members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations, Veera Mahila regional coordinators, official spokespersons and heads of various party departments, Pawan Kalyan accused YSRCP leaders of committing sacrilege in Tirumala driven by greed for money.

"They arbitrarily changed the rules and purchased tonnes of adulterated ghee and mixed it into the prasadam. Even high-quality sesame oil costs Rs 400 per kg. Where would they find ghee at that price?" he asked.

He further accused YSRCP leaders of "spreading lies" after losing power. "After doing everything they wanted while in power, they are now spreading lies and trying to escape. We must strongly highlight YSRCP's crimes before the public," he urged party workers.