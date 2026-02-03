'Grave Offence': Pawan Kalyan Slams YSRCP After SIT Confirms Use Of 'Adulterated Ghee' For Tirupati Laddu Prasadam
"What YSRCP did in Tirumala is grave offence. Laddus were made with adulterated ghee due to greed for money, SIT confirmed this," said Pawan Kalyan.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party president Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), after SIT confirmed that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy laddu prasadam during its regime. Kalyan termed YSRCP's actions a "grave offence that hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees".
Addressing the Janasena general body meeting in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Monday, the actor-turned-politician said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has confirmed that the ghee used was not pure. "Laddus were prepared using oil made with chemicals and palm oil, which hurt the religious sentiments of Lord Venkateswara devotees," Kalyan said, accusing the YSRCP leaders of spreading misinformation to evade responsibility.
"What the YSRCP did in Tirumala is undoubtedly a grave offence. Laddus were made with adulterated ghee due to greed for money. This is what the SIT has confirmed," he said.
He added that SIT did not disclose whether animal fat was mixed in the ghee or not, keeping in mind the sentiments of millions of devotees.
"To avoid hurting the sentiments of devotees, they (SIT) did not disclose whether animal fat was mixed in it or not. YSRCP leaders are engaging in Goebbels-style propaganda, trying to escape through lies and evasions," Pawan Kalyan said, directing party cadres to place the facts before the public.
At the meeting, attended by party executive members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations, Veera Mahila regional coordinators, official spokespersons and heads of various party departments, Pawan Kalyan accused YSRCP leaders of committing sacrilege in Tirumala driven by greed for money.
"They arbitrarily changed the rules and purchased tonnes of adulterated ghee and mixed it into the prasadam. Even high-quality sesame oil costs Rs 400 per kg. Where would they find ghee at that price?" he asked.
He further accused YSRCP leaders of "spreading lies" after losing power. "After doing everything they wanted while in power, they are now spreading lies and trying to escape. We must strongly highlight YSRCP's crimes before the public," he urged party workers.
The Deputy Chief Minister said Janasena had no personal hatred towards YSRCP leaders, but objected to their language and conduct. "They speak irresponsibly, saying they will enter homes, attack people and even kill them. Attacks are happening today because of such language. No political party supports violence. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also said no one should take the law into their own hands," he said.
Moreover, he said YSRCP leaders are creating fear among the public by threatening what they would do if they returned to power. "In the past, this behaviour reduced their strength from 151 seats to just 11. Development is possible only with a stable government. The alliance's power is secure for the next 15 years. People will take a well-thought-out decision," he said.
On strengthening the party organisation, Pawan Kalyan said Janasena would conduct democratic elections for party posts in constituencies. "We have already implemented this as a pilot project in Pithapuram and the same will be extended to all constituencies soon," he said.
Pawan Kalyan stated that Andhra Pradesh would be divided into zones based on districts and a membership enrollment programme would be taken up. Special plans would be made for the party's foundation day, Jan Sena Day', on March 14, he said.
Announcing organisational measures, Kalyan said a 32-member disciplinary committee would be constituted to strengthen the party. "I will initially serve as the chairman of this committee. One-third of the members will be rotated periodically. Women should have greater representation in party committees, and we will take steps in that direction accordingly," he said.
Pawan Kalyan also cautioned party leaders about too much dependency on social media. "Social media alone does not decide victory or defeat. If that were the case, Donald Trump would not have become the US President despite facing massive trolling. We ourselves are making negative news about our party go viral, which only strengthens the opposition and helps their motives. We must change this approach," he said to party workers.
Also Read: