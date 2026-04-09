ETV Bharat / state

'Grave Cruelty': Kashmir Court Dissolves Army Officer’s Marriage Over Knife Threats And Financial Abuse To Wife

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir family court dissolved the marriage of a Jammu woman and her Army officer husband after finding that years of knife threats, humiliation and financial abuse had pushed the relationship beyond repair.

In its 11-page ruling, the court held that the sustained conduct amounted to “grave cruelty” and left the woman in “severe mental trauma, anxiety, and insecurity". The couple, both residents of Jammu, married as per Hindu rites and ceremonies at Hotel Asia in 2007, but the court said the husband’s conduct and prolonged separation established clear grounds for divorce. With the husband failing to contest the case, the court accepted the woman’s testimony and supporting family affidavits as unrebutted. The couple has two children and has been living separately since 2021.

According to the judgment, a 40-year-old woman approached the court under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act, alleging that after a brief cordial phase, her husband's behaviour turned violent, humiliating and controlling. In her petition, later treated as unrebutted evidence, she said he subjected her to “continuous harassment, both physical and mental” and repeatedly resorted to “physical violence and verbal abuse, thereby endangering the petitioner’s safety, dignity, and well-being".

She further alleged that her husband, a lieutenant colonel-ranked army officer currently posted in Pune (Maharashtra), repeatedly pressured her to bring money from her parental home and forced her to seek a share in her late father's property. The judgment records that he “repeatedly forced the petitioner to demand money from her parents and to claim a share in her father's property", while also humiliating her family over their financial status.

The petition also carried disturbing allegations of intimidation and abuse inside the home. The court specifically noted her claim of “life-threatening incidents, including being threatened with a knife". It also recorded her statement that “even her personal jewellery is also taken by the respondent", deepening her financial insecurity.

Her suffering, the court record shows, spilled into her professional life. After moving to Dehradun (Uttarakhand) for work with the children, she alleged that her husband would visit and “create disturbances and behave in a humiliating manner in front of staff and others". “Due to persistent harassment and unbearable circumstances, the petitioner was compelled to leave the matrimonial home in January 2019 and take up employment at a boarding school in Dehradun, where she worked as a house mother. Both children accompanied her, and the respondent failed to provide any financial support during this period,” she submitted before the court.

The court noted that she eventually resigned because she felt deeply ashamed after being insulted before colleagues. She later secured a job in Pune and "finally moved out of Dehradun in April 2022.” “That it is important to mention here that respondent once again started putting pressure on the petitioner through the kids to help him move to Pune as the daughter had developed a serious medical condition called prolactinoma, which is a hormone-secreting tumour on the pituitary gland, to which the petitioner unconditionally agreed, hoping that this would help her daughter recover faster,” the court record reveals.