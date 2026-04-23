ETV Bharat / state

Grassroots ‘Street Library’ Movement In Arunachal Gains Momentum On World Book Day

"So far, we have established 25 street libraries across Arunachal Pradesh, including in remote districts like Kurung Kumey and Tirap," Meena said.

It was after Meena observed that many of her students struggled with basic reading and writing skills that she decided to replicate the model that has been set up in Mizoram.

Ngurang Meena, a 39-year-old teacher from Kimin, has been spearheading the movement. A trained TGT Economics teacher since 2017, Meena launched the initiative under the Ngurang Learning Institute, which she founded in 2014 to support school dropouts and marginalised communities.

Tezpur: A literacy initiative led by a school teacher in Arunachal Pradesh is gaining attention on World Book Day as 25 community “street libraries” have been set up across the state in order to improve access to books and promote reading among students and local residents.

The initiative has been appreciated by students as many of them say that access to free books has helped them prepare for competitive exams. Public spaces, including parks, are gradually turning into reading hubs.

Each street library stocks around 50 to 100 books about autobiographies and novels to skill development titles for children and leadership, and entrepreneurship books for adults.

Despite its growing success, the initiative faces hurdles. Meena shared that there is misuse of facility as many books have been stolen and low literacy levels and lack of awareness continue to be a challenge.

Grassroots ‘Street Library’ Movement In Arunachal Gains Momentum On World Book Day (ETV Bharat)

"Both society and the government need to work together to strengthen this movement," she said. The institute had also launched adult education programmes for those unable to continue their studies due to social barriers. However, these classes are currently on hold due to limited infrastructure and resources, especially after Meena’s recent posting in Kimin.

Grassroots ‘Street Library’ Movement In Arunachal Gains Momentum On World Book Day (ETV Bharat)

An alumna of Mount Carmel College and Rajiv Gandhi University, Meena juggles her personal, professional, as well as her social commitments. She said, after becoming a mother in 2024, the initiative slowed for some time, however, she plans to revive it soon.

"There are plenty of wine shops, but very few bookstores. People often have to travel long distances to buy books or even academic supplies," she said.

Grassroots ‘Street Library’ Movement In Arunachal Gains Momentum On World Book Day (ETV Bharat)

"Read a book for 15 minutes every day, and gradually you will see change," she quipped.