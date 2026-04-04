Grass-Based Straw: Andhra Youth's Eco-Friendly Solution To Plastic Menace
Vaddi Ajay Kumar worked as a data scientist for nearly a decade before deciding to shift focus towards sustainable innovation and launching the startup 'Grassip'.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Eluru: At a time when people are becoming more health-conscious by consuming tender coconut water and fresh fruit juices, an often-overlooked concern continues to harm the environment: plastic straws.
To address the issue with a sustainable solution, a young innovator from Andhra Pradesh has come up with an eco-friendly alternative that is both practical and environmentally friendly.
Vaddi Ajay Kumar, founder of startup Grassip and a native of Avakuru village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, has developed biodegradable straws made entirely from natural grass. An engineering graduate, Ajay worked as a data scientist for nearly a decade before deciding to shift focus towards sustainable innovation. With an initial investment of Rs seven lakh, he began cultivating a special variety of grass designed specifically for straw production.
To support his initiative, Ajay created an artificial pond where grass is grown under controlled conditions. Within a year, the grass grows to about 1.5 meters long and naturally forms a hollow structure, making it ideal to use as a straw.
After harvesting, the grass undergoes a meticulous process of cleaning with fresh water, followed by sterilisation and drying to ensure hygiene and usability.
Elaborating on his innovation, Ajay said, "I wanted to create something that reduces plastic usage without compromising convenience. Nature already provides solutions; we just need to use them wisely."
The innovation is not just eco-friendly but also scalable. From just one acre of land, more than three lakh straws can be produced, offering both environmental and economic benefits. With increasing awareness about sustainable living, such initiatives could play a key role in reducing plastic waste.
Being grass, it's the simplest and most common organic material that biodegrades in just three to six months. As paper straws get soggy, these grass-based straws are made of an aquatic plant so that they stay intact for hours in hot/cold drinks. Being a natural material, these straws have a shelf life of eight to 12 months. These grasses are grown with zero pesticides specifically for manufacturing straws.
Ajay's 'Grassip' stands as a promising example of how simple, nature-based solutions can make a significant impact in protecting the environment while creating livelihood opportunities.
Because of its non-biodegradable nature, plastic waste persists in the environment for hundreds (or even thousands) of years. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimated that India generates close to 26,000 tonnes of plastic per day, of which over 10,000 tonnes remain uncollected.
A study by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) projects that the plastic processing industry is estimated to grow to 22 million tonnes (MT) a year by 2020 from 13.4 MT in 2015, and nearly half of this is single-use plastic. India's per capita plastic consumption of less than 11 kg is nearly a tenth of that of the United States (109 kg).
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