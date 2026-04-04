ETV Bharat / state

Grass-Based Straw: Andhra Youth's Eco-Friendly Solution To Plastic Menace

Within a year, the grass grows to about 1.5 meters long and naturally forms a hollow structure, making it ideal to use as a straw. ( ETV Bharat )

Eluru: At a time when people are becoming more health-conscious by consuming tender coconut water and fresh fruit juices, an often-overlooked concern continues to harm the environment: plastic straws.

To address the issue with a sustainable solution, a young innovator from Andhra Pradesh has come up with an eco-friendly alternative that is both practical and environmentally friendly.

Vaddi Ajay Kumar, founder of startup Grassip and a native of Avakuru village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, has developed biodegradable straws made entirely from natural grass. An engineering graduate, Ajay worked as a data scientist for nearly a decade before deciding to shift focus towards sustainable innovation. With an initial investment of Rs seven lakh, he began cultivating a special variety of grass designed specifically for straw production.

To support his initiative, Ajay created an artificial pond where grass is grown under controlled conditions. Within a year, the grass grows to about 1.5 meters long and naturally forms a hollow structure, making it ideal to use as a straw.

After harvesting, the grass undergoes a meticulous process of cleaning with fresh water, followed by sterilisation and drying to ensure hygiene and usability.

Elaborating on his innovation, Ajay said, "I wanted to create something that reduces plastic usage without compromising convenience. Nature already provides solutions; we just need to use them wisely."