GRAP Stage III Curbs Invoked In Delhi-NCR Amid Sharp Dip In Air Quality

New Delhi: Amid a sharp dip in air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)on Saturday invoked stricter GRAP Stage-III restrictions, including shifting schools to hybrid mode up to Class 5 and restrictions on construction and demolition work, in Delhi-NCR.

The national capital’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 349 but jumped to 401 by 10 am on Saturday, "owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants", CAQM said in a statement.

It said that due to the prevailing trend of air quality, and to further prevent deterioration in the region, the CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee on Saturday took the call to invoke all actions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 'Severe' Air Quality with immediate effect in the NCR.

This is in addition to the actions under Stages I and II of GRAP already in force in NCR, the statement added. Meanwhile, large parts of Delhi are now grappling with hazardous air quality. According to official data, as many as 18 localities recorded an AQI above 400, placing them in the “severe” category.

Wazirpur emerged as the worst-hit area with an AQI of 443, followed closely by Jahangirpuri at 439 and Vivek Vihar at 437. Other severely polluted areas include Rohini and Anand Vihar (434 each), Ashok Vihar (431), Sonia Vihar and Delhi Technological University (427 each), Narela (425), Bawana (424), Nehru Nagar (421), Patparganj (419), ITO (417), Punjabi Bagh (416), Mundka (415), Burari Crossing (413), Chandni Chowk (412) and DU North Campus (401).