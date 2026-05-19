ETV Bharat / state

GRAP Stage 1 Implemented In Delhi-NCR As Pollution Levels Rise Amid Severe Heatwave

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) across Delhi-NCR. The decision was taken after the region’s AQI entered the “poor” category.

Usually, the Air Quality Index (AQI) during summer remains below 150, but a sudden rise in pollution levels has pushed several parts of Delhi-NCR into the "poor" and "very poor" categories.

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR residents are facing a double blow of extreme heat and rising air pollution, as air quality levels in the region have deteriorated despite the summer season.

Under GRAP-1, multiple restrictions and pollution-control measures will now be enforced across the NCR. According to CAQM data, Delhi recorded an AQI of 208 on May 19, placing it in the "poor" category. Authorities have warned that air quality is likely to remain poor in the coming days. CAQM has directed all concerned agencies in Delhi-NCR to strictly implement GRAP Stage 1 measures and take effective steps to curb pollution levels across the region.

Among NCR cities, Greater Noida recorded the highest pollution levels. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Greater Noida registered an AQI of 304 at 7 pm on May 19, placing it in the “very poor” category.

Other NCR cities also recorded worrying pollution levels:

Noida: AQI 238

Delhi: AQI 208

Ghaziabad: AQI 248

Meanwhile, Loni area in Ghaziabad is the most polluted location in Delhi-NCR, recording an AQI of 340. Traditionally, air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR rise during winter, but authorities and environmental experts are now concerned over increasing pollution even during peak summer. Officials say that if the trend continues, the situation could become more alarming in the coming months.

The report also pointed to the extensive use of coal and wood by commercial establishments amid gas shortages as one of the major contributors to the rising pollution levels.