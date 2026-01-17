ETV Bharat / state

GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'

New Delhi: The Centre's pollution watchdog on Saturday invoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality deteriorated to enter the 'severe' category, according to officials.

"The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 400 on Saturday at 4 pm, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded at 428 at 8 pm owing to a western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions, and lack of dispersal of pollutants," said a senior official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP – 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the official said.