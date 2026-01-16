ETV Bharat / state

Grap 3 Curbs Enforced In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Likely To Turn 'Severe' In Coming Days

An aerial view of near Hyatt hotel as a thick layer of fog reduces visibility amid a cold wave gripping the national capital, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas or CAQM on Friday invoked GRAP curbs after the air quality showed an increasing trend, according to officials. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, which was 343 at 4 PM on Thursday, rose to 354 at 4 PM on Friday, the officials said.

"Further, forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days," a senior official said.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, AQI forecasts and to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR as a proactive measure," the official said.