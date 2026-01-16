Grap 3 Curbs Enforced In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Likely To Turn 'Severe' In Coming Days
The CAQM sub-committee on GRAP today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the extant GRAP.
By PTI
Published : January 16, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas or CAQM on Friday invoked GRAP curbs after the air quality showed an increasing trend, according to officials. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, which was 343 at 4 PM on Thursday, rose to 354 at 4 PM on Friday, the officials said.
"Further, forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days," a senior official said.
"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, AQI forecasts and to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR as a proactive measure," the official said.
While GRAP 3 restrictions were revoked on January 2 after the air quality improved, several preventive and control measures under GRAP 1 and 2 continue across the NCR.
GRAP, which is implemented in Delhi-NCR, categorises air quality into four stages -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).
Unfavourable meteorological conditions, along with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources often push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. The Commission also clarified that BS-4 diesel operated light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.
