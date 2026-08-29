ETV Bharat / state

Interview: Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua On How Chess Became His Career And Need To Make Game Mandatory In Schools

Bardhaman: Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua developed the interest in chess by watching his father play at home. His father realised early on that the boy had a passion for the 64-square game, but was not sure that he would make a mark in the game.

Then came the historic 1972 World Championship match, where Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky, ending Russia's (then the Soviet Union's) dominance in world chess. After following news of that match in the Kolkata media, Dibyendu's father, Binay Barua, encouraged his son to pursue the game. On National Sports Day, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Bengal's first Grandmaster, Dibyendu, spoke about his career and how he followed his dreams.

Dibyendu advocated for teaching chess to the children right from the primary level. "When a child first sits at a chessboard, they learn more than just how to move the black and white pieces. They simultaneously learn patience, self-confidence, and planning, while developing the habit of learning from mistakes. Through the experience of winning and losing, a child develops self-control, the courage to overcome fear, and the ability to solve problems logically. Today, as concerns grow regarding children's mental development, attention deficits, and a tendency to give up easily, chess can serve as a powerful educational tool. Every school should have a system for teaching chess regularly, starting from the primary level."

Dibyendu still has the vivid memories of learning the game and participating in a tournament held at the Writers' Buildings when he was just six years old. "At that time, the prevailing social sentiment was summed up by the saying, 'Cards, chess, and dice — three paths to ruin.' In short, the general perception was that chess was not a game for children."

However, his father encouraged him to pursue the sport. Grandmaster Dibyendu credits his father for being the greatest source of strength in his life. Even though there was no significant success in the initial years, Dibyendu's father, Binay, never let him lose hope and made him take part in tournaments across various parts of West Bengal.