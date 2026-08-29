Interview: Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua On How Chess Became His Career And Need To Make Game Mandatory In Schools
Bengal's first Grandmaster, in an interview with ETV Bharat's Pulak Jash, advocated for making chess mandatory at school level.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Bardhaman: Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua developed the interest in chess by watching his father play at home. His father realised early on that the boy had a passion for the 64-square game, but was not sure that he would make a mark in the game.
Then came the historic 1972 World Championship match, where Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky, ending Russia's (then the Soviet Union's) dominance in world chess. After following news of that match in the Kolkata media, Dibyendu's father, Binay Barua, encouraged his son to pursue the game. On National Sports Day, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Bengal's first Grandmaster, Dibyendu, spoke about his career and how he followed his dreams.
Dibyendu advocated for teaching chess to the children right from the primary level. "When a child first sits at a chessboard, they learn more than just how to move the black and white pieces. They simultaneously learn patience, self-confidence, and planning, while developing the habit of learning from mistakes. Through the experience of winning and losing, a child develops self-control, the courage to overcome fear, and the ability to solve problems logically. Today, as concerns grow regarding children's mental development, attention deficits, and a tendency to give up easily, chess can serve as a powerful educational tool. Every school should have a system for teaching chess regularly, starting from the primary level."
Dibyendu still has the vivid memories of learning the game and participating in a tournament held at the Writers' Buildings when he was just six years old. "At that time, the prevailing social sentiment was summed up by the saying, 'Cards, chess, and dice — three paths to ruin.' In short, the general perception was that chess was not a game for children."
However, his father encouraged him to pursue the sport. Grandmaster Dibyendu credits his father for being the greatest source of strength in his life. Even though there was no significant success in the initial years, Dibyendu's father, Binay, never let him lose hope and made him take part in tournaments across various parts of West Bengal.
"While modern coaching, technology, and sponsorships were unavailable back then, my father encouraged me. If my father had listened to others and forbidden me from playing chess, I would not have reached where I am today," said Dibyendu.
Former chess player is optimistic about the future of the game in India. "Viswanathan Anand is the true icon of Indian chess. The popularity of the sport in the country surged manifold following Anand's success. Today, D Gukesh is a World Championship contender, Divya Deshmukh has won the World Cup, and young players like Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi are representing India on the global stage. India is now one of the world's chess powerhouses," he said and believes that the country will soon reach the milestone of producing its 100th Grandmaster.
In 1991 Dibyendu Barua scripted a new chapter in the history of chess in Bengal and earned the distinction of being Bengal's first and India's second Grandmaster. However, Dibyendu noted that the landscape of Indian chess has witnessed a major shift in the last three decades. "The number of Grandmasters in the country has currently reached 99; this means that with one more Grandmaster, India will hit the historic milestone of 100 Grandmasters," said Dibyendu.
He said that although technological advancements have brought new challenges and it is now possible to learn quickly with the help of the internet, artificial intelligence, and modern chess engines, it has diminished the possibility of independently devising "new moves or strategies".
In his message to the younger generation, Dibyendu said, "You must play chess out of love for the game. A victory is not always proof of playing well; rather, a defeat offers a player the chance to learn from their mistakes." Although he currently serves as a chess administrator, Dibyendu prefers to identify himself primarily as a chess player.
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