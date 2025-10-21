Grandson Killed Grandfather In Gujarat's Chhotaudepur
A man killed his 85-year-old grandfather over a motorcycle key in the Chhotaudepur district in Gujarat.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 8:54 PM IST
Chhotaudepur: An 85-year-old man was beaten to death by his grandson during a family quarrel over a motorcycle key in Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur district, officials said on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Baliyabhai Limbabhai Bhil, police said. The incident took place in Kharkala village of Bodeli taluka, they said.
According to police, Jamsingh Bhil refused to give his nephew, Kanji Bhil, the bike keys to visit the market during Diwali. Angered Kanji attacked his uncle with a stick belonging to his grandfather, who was sitting nearby.
When Baliyabhai rushed to protect his son, Kanji began beating him. Police said that the accused repeatedly hit Baliyabhai on his head, legs, and eyes, leading to his death.
Balianhai Limbabhai Bhil, a resident of Sondhwa village in Alirajpur taluka in Madhya Pradesh, worked with his two sons on the outskirts of Kharkala village in Bodeli taluka. The eldest son had gone to work as a labourer in the Halvad area of Morbi with four of his five children, while the fifth son, Kanji Bhil, lived with his grandfather and uncle in Kharkala village.
The family earned their livelihood through farming. Bodeli police have arrested Kanji Bhil on charges of murder and have initiated an investigation into the incident.
