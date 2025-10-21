ETV Bharat / state

Grandson Killed Grandfather In Gujarat's Chhotaudepur

Chhotaudepur: An 85-year-old man was beaten to death by his grandson during a family quarrel over a motorcycle key in Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Baliyabhai Limbabhai Bhil, police said. The incident took place in Kharkala village of Bodeli taluka, they said.

According to police, Jamsingh Bhil refused to give his nephew, Kanji Bhil, the bike keys to visit the market during Diwali. Angered Kanji attacked his uncle with a stick belonging to his grandfather, who was sitting nearby.

When Baliyabhai rushed to protect his son, Kanji began beating him. Police said that the accused repeatedly hit Baliyabhai on his head, legs, and eyes, leading to his death.