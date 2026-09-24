ETV Bharat / state

Grand Immersion: Traffic Diversion Imposed On Several Hyderabad Routes, 20K Cops Deployed At Khairatabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Maha Nimajjanam (grand immersion ceremony for Ganesha Chaturthi ) procession on September 25, restrictions on vehicular traffic movement have been imposed on several routes in Hyderabad.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis said arrangements have been made for motorists to use alternative routes. The restrictions would be in effect from 6 am on Friday until 10 am on Saturday.

Travellers heading to Shamshabad Airport or Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) have been advised to start their journeys early to ensure they reach their destinations on time.

No Entry for Cars and Bikes

While only heavy-duty vehicles and lorries carrying idols have been permitted in the procession, the entry of cars and two-wheelers has been prohibited. Vehicles will be allowed to cross from east to west and in reverse at the Bashirbagh junction.

Motorists have been advised to use the Masab Tank–Panjagutta–Begumpet–Secunderabad route or the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as traffic diversions will be implemented at major junctions across the city.

Public Transport

Private buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in the city from Friday morning until 12 pm on Saturday and will be halted at the city outskirts and diverted towards the ORR.

Depending on the congestion caused by the procession, TGSRTC city buses will be permitted to operate only up to Masab Tank, the VV statue, Secunderabad Clock Tower, Tarnaka, Dilsukhnagar, and Aramghar. Special alternative routes have been designated for buses bound for the districts to reach MGBS.

After the immersion, empty vehicles will be routed out via NTR Marg, Upper Tank Bund, and PVNR Marg. Vehicles of visitors may be parked at the NTR Sports Complex, Kattamaisamma Temple/Lower Tank Bund, Khairatabad Railway Station, Khilwat Grounds, Public Gardens, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, and the Engineers' Institute areas.

20,000 Police Personnel Deployed at Khairatabad

Hyderabad city police commissioner VC Sajjanar said stringent security arrangements have been made for the Khairatabad 'Bada Ganesh' immersion procession.