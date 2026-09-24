Grand Immersion: Traffic Diversion Imposed On Several Hyderabad Routes, 20K Cops Deployed At Khairatabad
Travellers heading to Shamshabad Airport or Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station have been advised to start journeys early to ensure they reach their destinations on time.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Maha Nimajjanam (grand immersion ceremony for Ganesha Chaturthi ) procession on September 25, restrictions on vehicular traffic movement have been imposed on several routes in Hyderabad.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis said arrangements have been made for motorists to use alternative routes. The restrictions would be in effect from 6 am on Friday until 10 am on Saturday.
Travellers heading to Shamshabad Airport or Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) have been advised to start their journeys early to ensure they reach their destinations on time.
No Entry for Cars and Bikes
While only heavy-duty vehicles and lorries carrying idols have been permitted in the procession, the entry of cars and two-wheelers has been prohibited. Vehicles will be allowed to cross from east to west and in reverse at the Bashirbagh junction.
Motorists have been advised to use the Masab Tank–Panjagutta–Begumpet–Secunderabad route or the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as traffic diversions will be implemented at major junctions across the city.
Public Transport
Private buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in the city from Friday morning until 12 pm on Saturday and will be halted at the city outskirts and diverted towards the ORR.
Depending on the congestion caused by the procession, TGSRTC city buses will be permitted to operate only up to Masab Tank, the VV statue, Secunderabad Clock Tower, Tarnaka, Dilsukhnagar, and Aramghar. Special alternative routes have been designated for buses bound for the districts to reach MGBS.
After the immersion, empty vehicles will be routed out via NTR Marg, Upper Tank Bund, and PVNR Marg. Vehicles of visitors may be parked at the NTR Sports Complex, Kattamaisamma Temple/Lower Tank Bund, Khairatabad Railway Station, Khilwat Grounds, Public Gardens, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, and the Engineers' Institute areas.
20,000 Police Personnel Deployed at Khairatabad
Hyderabad city police commissioner VC Sajjanar said stringent security arrangements have been made for the Khairatabad 'Bada Ganesh' immersion procession.
"About 20,000 police personnel will be on the ground. For a safe immersion, 42 platoons, comprising 8,142 officers and staff from districts with prior experience in handling such security duties, have been brought in and assigned to seven zones," he added.
The commissioner said four RAF and two CRPF companies have been deployed in sensitive areas. Crowded locations will be secured by 53 bomb disposal teams, and officers of IG/DIG rank have been appointed to oversee key areas like Mozamjahi Market and Bashirbagh. Special WhatsApp groups have been created to facilitate coordination with various departments and festival organisers, he added.
Removal of Tree Branches
Of the 15,426 online applications received for setting up pandals across the city, permissions were granted for 14,929, with geo-tagging of all locations. Road repairs along the route from Balapur to Hussain Sagar have been completed.
Monitoring from Command Control Centre
The procession will be monitored via the police Command Control Centre (CCC), which has been linked with 10,000 CCTV cameras along the main procession routes. Additionally, 24 state-of-the-art drones have been readied for surveillance and 100 high-rise cameras are being utilised along key routes such as Tank Bund and Necklace Road.
Sajjanar warned against creating disturbances or engaging in reckless behaviour, noting that IT teams are monitoring individuals who might perform dangerous stunts or record 'reels' during the procession.
Reiterating the ban on DJs, sound mixers, and the bursting of firecrackers, he said violators would be identified and face legal action after the immersion concludes. Apart from that, 26 'SHE Teams' have been deployed.
Additional CP Srinivasulu said 1,172 miscreants were apprehended for behaving inappropriately towards women and young girls in Khairatabad and Balapur.
Comprehensive Arrangements
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan announced that arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, and medical services have been made along the entire procession route.
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