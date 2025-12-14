ETV Bharat / state

Gram Panchayat Elections In Telangana: Voting Underway For Second Phase

Hyderabad: Polling began in the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana on Sunday. Elections are being held for the posts of Sarpanches in 3,911 Gram Panchayats and 29,917 ward members in 193 mandals.

As many as 12,782 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts, while 71,071 nominees are contesting for ward member seats, officials said.

A total of 57,22,465 voters will exercise their right to vote at 38,337 polling stations. Polling began and 7 am and will continue till 1 PM. Counting of votes will begin from 2 PM, and the results will be declared thereafter. Following this, meetings will be held with the ward members to conduct the election for the Deputy Sarpanch.