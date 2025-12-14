Gram Panchayat Elections In Telangana: Voting Underway For Second Phase
The voting will continue till 1 PM and counting of votes will begin from 2 PM. The results will be declared thereafter.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Polling began in the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana on Sunday. Elections are being held for the posts of Sarpanches in 3,911 Gram Panchayats and 29,917 ward members in 193 mandals.
As many as 12,782 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts, while 71,071 nominees are contesting for ward member seats, officials said.
A total of 57,22,465 voters will exercise their right to vote at 38,337 polling stations. Polling began and 7 am and will continue till 1 PM. Counting of votes will begin from 2 PM, and the results will be declared thereafter. Following this, meetings will be held with the ward members to conduct the election for the Deputy Sarpanch.
Security arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful polling. In the second phase, 4,331 gram panchayats were notified for elections initially. A total of 415 panchayat presidents and 8,305 ward members were elected unanimously, officials earlier said.
The first phase of elections on December 11 witnessed an 84.28 per cent turnout. The ruling Congress-supported candidates dominated the results, securing victories in more than half of the contested villages. Opposition BRS secured victory in around 800 villages. BJP performed modestly with winning in about 150 villages.
Telangana State Election Commission on November 25 announced a three-phase schedule for gram panchayat elections to be held on December 11, 14 and 17.
