Polling Underway For Gram Panchayat Elections In Telangana

Hyderabad: Polling was underway in 3,834 villages in the first phase of the Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana on Thursday. Over 56 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

Around 13,000 Sarpanch candidates are in the fray, while 65,455 nominees are contesting for 27,628 wards, officials said. A release said unanimous elections took place in 396 gram panchayats.

Webcasting was being conducted in over 3,000 gram panchayats to ensure real-time monitoring of the polling process. Extensive security arrangements have been made for polling. All polling stations have been classified as either critical or normal, with police deployment based on the sensitivity and vulnerability of each location.