ETV Bharat / state

Graffiti, Slogans Covered With White Paint At Jadavpur University 24 Hours After CM's Criticism

Kolkata: A wall-cleaning drive to erase political slogans, controversial writings and graffiti began at Jadavpur University campus within 24 hours of criticism and warning by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Starting Saturday morning, political slogans, controversial writings, and various graffiti on the walls of several university buildings were covered with white paint over a span of around six hours. However, the fact that the drive commenced a day after Adhikari's statement has sparked speculations. University authorities, meanwhile, maintain it was not a special operation. They said the campus walls are cleaned periodically as part of routine procedure.

According to university sources, the General Maintenance Department was tasked with removing old wall writings and graffiti from various parts of the campus. Work began on Saturday morning accordingly. Two daily-wage laborers were engaged through a contractor, accompanied by the university staff. Moving from one building to another, the labourers applied coats of white paint over previously identified wall writings and graffiti.

Coincidentally, during a visit to a Jadavpur University event on Friday, Adhikari had spoken out against the various wall writings, 'Azadi' slogans, and controversial political statements on the campus. On August 24, the Chief Minister had ordered an investigation into 'anti-national' graffitis at Jadavpur University.

Several well-known graffiti and political messages were covered up during Saturday's drive. Among them was a mural of Charlie Chaplin located near Gate No 3 of the Dr HL Roy Building. The mural bore the inscription: "Fascism is not to be debated. It is to be smashed."

The image was covered with white paint. Additionally, an image depicting a Nazi-style salute was erased from the wall of the PG Science Building. The slogan "Break Fascism with Red," which was displayed alongside it, is no longer visible.

The slogan "Long Live Comrade Kishenji" outside the Geography Department was painted over in white. Controversial text was removed from the walls of the open-air theatre as well. It read, "Fascists do not deserve democracy. They deserve a bullet in the head." Similarly, an image of Sharjeel Imam, accompanied by the statement "Chakka Jam is the solution, Not Sedition," was covered up.