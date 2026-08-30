Graffiti, Slogans Covered With White Paint At Jadavpur University 24 Hours After CM's Criticism
University authorities maintain it was not a special operation. They said the campus walls are cleaned periodically as part of routine procedure, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Kolkata: A wall-cleaning drive to erase political slogans, controversial writings and graffiti began at Jadavpur University campus within 24 hours of criticism and warning by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Starting Saturday morning, political slogans, controversial writings, and various graffiti on the walls of several university buildings were covered with white paint over a span of around six hours. However, the fact that the drive commenced a day after Adhikari's statement has sparked speculations. University authorities, meanwhile, maintain it was not a special operation. They said the campus walls are cleaned periodically as part of routine procedure.
According to university sources, the General Maintenance Department was tasked with removing old wall writings and graffiti from various parts of the campus. Work began on Saturday morning accordingly. Two daily-wage laborers were engaged through a contractor, accompanied by the university staff. Moving from one building to another, the labourers applied coats of white paint over previously identified wall writings and graffiti.
Coincidentally, during a visit to a Jadavpur University event on Friday, Adhikari had spoken out against the various wall writings, 'Azadi' slogans, and controversial political statements on the campus. On August 24, the Chief Minister had ordered an investigation into 'anti-national' graffitis at Jadavpur University.
Several well-known graffiti and political messages were covered up during Saturday's drive. Among them was a mural of Charlie Chaplin located near Gate No 3 of the Dr HL Roy Building. The mural bore the inscription: "Fascism is not to be debated. It is to be smashed."
The image was covered with white paint. Additionally, an image depicting a Nazi-style salute was erased from the wall of the PG Science Building. The slogan "Break Fascism with Red," which was displayed alongside it, is no longer visible.
The slogan "Long Live Comrade Kishenji" outside the Geography Department was painted over in white. Controversial text was removed from the walls of the open-air theatre as well. It read, "Fascists do not deserve democracy. They deserve a bullet in the head." Similarly, an image of Sharjeel Imam, accompanied by the statement "Chakka Jam is the solution, Not Sedition," was covered up.
However, it was not just political slogans or writings concerning controversial political figures that were painted over; graffiti addressing various social, religious, and international issues was also covered in white paint.
A quote by Prophet Muhammad on one of the campus walls was obscured. A portrait of American poet and civil rights activist Audre Lorde, along with a quote from her, was also painted over. A piece of graffiti advocating for Palestinian independence was erased; the image epicted a child dressed in the colors of the Palestinian flag, alongside symbols of freedom and resistance such as a bird and a broken fence.
The lower part of the fragmented facial features—depicting an eye and a mouth—at the center of the artwork featured a *keffiyeh* pattern. The artwork, too, is now hidden behind the white paint.
The operation began on Saturday at the university's main administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan. Work then proceeded sequentially to several locations, including the Mechanical Engineering Department, Electrical Engineering Department, the Technology Building, the Central Library, the PG Science Building, World View, and Nazrul Bhavan.
The wall-clearing work concluded at the open-air theatre at around 2 pm.
However, university authorities are reluctant to directly link this entire incident to the Chief Minister's statements. A university official stated, "This is nothing new. We frequently conduct such cleanup drives within the university campus; it has happened before. The task was carried out this time as well, in accordance with procedure." However, sources claim that prior to the cleanup drive, a team of about 10–12 people had inspected various parts of the campus over the preceding two days.
Meanwhile, reacting to the whitewashing of walls at Jadavpur University, SFI State Secretary Debanjan Dey said, "History cannot be erased by wiping walls clean. Movements for independence, educational reform, anti-fascism, and campus democracy could not be erased, nor will they ever be. I challenge the Chief Minister again- hold student elections. Let the students choose their preferred representatives democratically. Do not engage in unnecessary, childish behavior just to stoke tensions."
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