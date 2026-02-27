Rajasthan: GPR Survey Conducted On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Six-Year-Old Dausa Child Murder Case
A ground-penetrating radar survey has begun along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa to locate the remains of a four-year-old boy allegedly killed by relatives in 2020.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
By Vikas Vyas
Dausa: Rajasthan Police on Friday conducted a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey along a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district to trace the remains of a four-year-old boy allegedly killed by his uncle and aunt in 2020.
According to police, around 70 metres in length and up to six metres in depth were scanned during the survey. Four spots have been marked as suspicious, and the detailed report is expected within one or two days.
The development comes after police recently arrested the child’s uncle, Anil and aunt Krishna on suspicion in the six-year-old case. The two were taken into custody from Gujarat and Delhi, respectively, and allegedly confessed during questioning to killing the child and burying his body near the expressway construction site.
Police said the boy, identified as Prince alias Tillu, went missing on August 16, 2020, while playing outside his house. Despite extensive searches at the time, no breakthrough was achieved.
Investigators suspect that after the murder, the accused allegedly buried the body in a deep pit dug for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, which was under construction then. The site was later filled with soil and concrete, making recovery difficult.
Bandikui Station House Officer (SHO) Zaheer Abbas said the case was reopened following High Court directions.
Prince’s father, Jagmohan, who works in Dubai, said he returned to India after learning about the arrests and demanded that his son’s remains be recovered at the earliest and that the accused be given strict punishment. He said he has lost everything in search of his son. His wife is inconsolable, and her health has deteriorated since the matter reopened.
Meanwhile, GPR machine operator Ajit Singh said that this machine is a ground penetrating radar. It is used to detect pipes, cables, or metal objects underground. This machine can also detect non-metallic objects. “Based on the graph readings displayed on the machine's screen, it can be determined that a suspicious object is buried at a specific depth in the ground. Today’s readings have been sent for testing, and the report may take a day or two”.
