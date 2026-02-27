ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: GPR Survey Conducted On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Six-Year-Old Dausa Child Murder Case

By Vikas Vyas

Dausa: Rajasthan Police on Friday conducted a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey along a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district to trace the remains of a four-year-old boy allegedly killed by his uncle and aunt in 2020.

According to police, around 70 metres in length and up to six metres in depth were scanned during the survey. Four spots have been marked as suspicious, and the detailed report is expected within one or two days.

The development comes after police recently arrested the child’s uncle, Anil and aunt Krishna on suspicion in the six-year-old case. The two were taken into custody from Gujarat and Delhi, respectively, and allegedly confessed during questioning to killing the child and burying his body near the expressway construction site.

Police said the boy, identified as Prince alias Tillu, went missing on August 16, 2020, while playing outside his house. Despite extensive searches at the time, no breakthrough was achieved.