ETV Bharat / state

'Govt's Intentions Questionable': Islamic Organisation To Launch Public Training Over SIR In Jharkhand

Imarat-e-Shariah addressing a press conference ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Ahead of the second phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Jharkhand, Imarat-e-Shariah, a leading socio-religious organisation, alleged that the central government's intentions behind the exercise were questionable. It has decided to launch a comprehensive training campaign to make people aware of the SIR across the state. Addressing media persons at Anjuman Islamia on Saturday, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Anzar Alam Qasmi, Qazi-e-Shariat of Imarat-e-Shariah Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, also read out a message from Amir-e-Shariat of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani. “The current government has implemented SIR unnecessarily and has kept it in effect despite public opposition, which shows its intentions are questionable,” he said. “In the future, voter IDs will be linked to citizenship, and even minor errors could raise questions about citizenship. Therefore, it is extremely important to fully educate the public before the commencement of SIR in Jharkhand.” 'Govt's Intentions Questionable': Islamic Organisation To Launch Public Training Over SIR In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)