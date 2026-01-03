'Govt's Intentions Questionable': Islamic Organisation To Launch Public Training Over SIR In Jharkhand
Imarat-e-Shariah questions the central government’s SIR motives, launching state-wide training to educate citizens on voter ID changes and electoral roll revisions.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Ranchi: Ahead of the second phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Jharkhand, Imarat-e-Shariah, a leading socio-religious organisation, alleged that the central government's intentions behind the exercise were questionable. It has decided to launch a comprehensive training campaign to make people aware of the SIR across the state.
Addressing media persons at Anjuman Islamia on Saturday, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Anzar Alam Qasmi, Qazi-e-Shariat of Imarat-e-Shariah Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, also read out a message from Amir-e-Shariat of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani.
“The current government has implemented SIR unnecessarily and has kept it in effect despite public opposition, which shows its intentions are questionable,” he said. “In the future, voter IDs will be linked to citizenship, and even minor errors could raise questions about citizenship. Therefore, it is extremely important to fully educate the public before the commencement of SIR in Jharkhand.”
The Imarat-e-Shariah has formed a four-member committee to provide practical and legal training to youth in all districts of the state over a period of one month. Maulana Qasmi urged the youth to come forward to help the less educated and common people.
Training to begin in Jamshedpur
Assistant Secretary of the Imarat-e-Shariah, Maulana Ahmad Hussain Qasmi Madani, said that a comprehensive and inclusive training campaign will begin in Jamshedpur on Sunday (January 4) and will continue across the state until February 5.
“The objective is to create a trained team throughout Jharkhand that can assist the public with SIR, parental mapping, Form-6, and Form-8 matters without any religious or community discrimination, so that no citizen of the state is left out when the SIR process begins,” he said.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chairman of the State Minority Commission, Jyoti Singh Matharu, also addressed the gathering and said that people should stay away from the misinformation being spread about the SIR and participate in the process to ensure that their people's names are included in the voter list. He objected to the Election Commission's decision to use the 2003-04 voter list as the basis, saying that it would increase people's difficulties.
