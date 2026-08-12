ETV Bharat / state

Govt Will Act On Quota Demands Only If They Are Within Constitutional Framework: Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government would listen to demands raised by different communities on reservation but would take decisions only within the framework of the Constitution and rules.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "The government runs according to the Constitution and will continue to do so. It does not function under pressure or outside the rules. However, the government listens to everyone." "If a demand is in the public interest and fits within the Constitution, it will be considered. If it does not fit within the Constitution, it will not be accepted," he said.

His remarks come amid renewed political debate over reservation demands, particularly those concerning the Maratha community and the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has also targeted state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule over the issue. Fadnavis said the government was committed to ensuring justice to all communities, including Marathas, OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes.

"The Constitution asks us to take care of everyone. This government will take care of everyone and give justice to all. We will not snatch from one community and give it to another. We have taken care of everyone so far and will continue to do so," he said.