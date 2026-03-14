ETV Bharat / state

Govt Trying To Minimise Impact Of War But Congress Creating Panic: PM Modi In Assam; Unveils Rs 23,550 Cr Projects In Silchar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the foundation stone laying and unveiling ceremony of various development works, in Silchar, Assam. ( PTI )

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Congress was "behaving irresponsibly by creating panic" while the Centre was trying to minimise the impact of the ongoing war in West Asia.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a rally in Assam's Silchar town after he unveiled projects worth Rs 23,550 crore, ahead of the assembly elections.

"Our government is trying to minimise the impact of war, but Congress failed to act as a responsible party by creating panic," the PM said.

He accused Congress of "misguiding" youths of Assam onto the path of violence and terrorism in the past, while asserting that the northeastern state now was an "ocean of opportunities".

"BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development...Where Congress stops thinking, we start working from there," PM Modi said.

Earlier, the PM took part in the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,864-crore access-controlled expressway between Silchar in Cachar district and Shillong in Meghalaya, the first of its kind in the Northeast.