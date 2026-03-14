Govt Trying To Minimise Impact Of War But Congress Creating Panic: PM Modi In Assam; Unveils Rs 23,550 Cr Projects In Silchar
The PM took a dig at Congress and said that where it stops thinking, "we start working from there".
Published : March 14, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Congress was "behaving irresponsibly by creating panic" while the Centre was trying to minimise the impact of the ongoing war in West Asia.
The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a rally in Assam's Silchar town after he unveiled projects worth Rs 23,550 crore, ahead of the assembly elections.
"Our government is trying to minimise the impact of war, but Congress failed to act as a responsible party by creating panic," the PM said.
He accused Congress of "misguiding" youths of Assam onto the path of violence and terrorism in the past, while asserting that the northeastern state now was an "ocean of opportunities".
"BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development...Where Congress stops thinking, we start working from there," PM Modi said.
Earlier, the PM took part in the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,864-crore access-controlled expressway between Silchar in Cachar district and Shillong in Meghalaya, the first of its kind in the Northeast.
The 166-km four-lane greenfield high-speed corridor will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar from 295 km to 252 km, cutting travel time from 8.5 hours to around 5 hours, officials said.
Modi also took part in the 'bhoomi poojan' for an elevated corridor on NH-306, from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar, which will be constructed at Rs 565 crore.
This project aims to alleviate congestion on one of Silchar's busiest roads, improve links with neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, and contribute to the economic development of the Barak Valley, officials said.
The PM also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 122-crore College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district.
These are part of projects worth Rs 47,800 crore that the PM unveiled in the state since Friday. Assembly elections in Assam are expected to be held in April, with the ruling BJP-led NDA eyeing a third straight term in power.
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