ETV Bharat / state

'Govt Treating Ram Mandir Donation Case Seriously', Says Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati In Jharkhand

Deoghar: Uttar Pradesh minister Dharamveer Prajapati said the government has taken a tough stand on Ram Mandir donation theft case and action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Prajapati, who arrived in Deoghar on Tuesday for a day-long visit, said, "The donation case is under investigation and the government is treating the matter very seriously. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty."

The minister said he would offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple with his family and pray for the well-being and prosperity of his family, people of Uttar Pradesh, and nation. He is also scheduled to visit Basukinath Dham.