'Govt Treating Ram Mandir Donation Case Seriously', Says Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati In Jharkhand
Dharamveer Prajapati says he would offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar with his family and also visit Basukinath Dham.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST|
Updated : July 14, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Deoghar: Uttar Pradesh minister Dharamveer Prajapati said the government has taken a tough stand on Ram Mandir donation theft case and action will be taken against anyone found guilty.
Prajapati, who arrived in Deoghar on Tuesday for a day-long visit, said, "The donation case is under investigation and the government is treating the matter very seriously. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty."
The minister said he would offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple with his family and pray for the well-being and prosperity of his family, people of Uttar Pradesh, and nation. He is also scheduled to visit Basukinath Dham.
Speaking to media persons on his party's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prajapati said his government is continuously working to ensure the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last person in society. "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fully confident of an electoral victory due to the government's development works and schemes. While the Opposition worries about polls, our party is confident of victory," he said.
Hitting out at the Opposition parties, Prajapati said the Opposition has no qualms when the BJP loses an election, but whenever it wins, they start levelling various kinds of allegations. The public is placing its trust in the BJP's policies and development initiatives, he added.
Notably, all political parties are busy formulating their strategies and intensifying their public outreach campaigns ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next year.
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