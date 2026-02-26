ETV Bharat / state

Govt To Recall NCERT Books Over Objectionable Judicial Remarks, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Jamshedpur: Expressing his deep regret over the alleged objectionable references to the judiciary in an NCERT textbook, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday that serious cognisance has been taken of the matter and an order has been issued to immediately recall all copies printed so far.

"We regret such material," he said. "The government is extremely sensitive to the judiciary, and maintaining the dignity of all constitutional institutions is our top priority,” Pradhan, who was on a visit to Jamshedpur, said.

He clarified in a conversation with the media during a programme that the judiciary is an important pillar of the democratic structure of the country and the government always respects it fully.

Pradhan said the government has taken serious note of the material published in the NCERT textbooks regarding corruption in the judiciary.

Investigation begins