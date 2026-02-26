Govt To Recall NCERT Books Over Objectionable Judicial Remarks, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Pradhan said the government is extremely sensitive to the judiciary, and maintaining the dignity of all constitutional institutions is the Centre's top priority.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Updated : February 26, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Expressing his deep regret over the alleged objectionable references to the judiciary in an NCERT textbook, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday that serious cognisance has been taken of the matter and an order has been issued to immediately recall all copies printed so far.
"We regret such material," he said. "The government is extremely sensitive to the judiciary, and maintaining the dignity of all constitutional institutions is our top priority,” Pradhan, who was on a visit to Jamshedpur, said.
He clarified in a conversation with the media during a programme that the judiciary is an important pillar of the democratic structure of the country and the government always respects it fully.
Pradhan said the government has taken serious note of the material published in the NCERT textbooks regarding corruption in the judiciary.
Investigation begins
The Union Minister informed that a decision has been taken to recall all copies of the textbook in question with immediate effect. Furthermore, a thorough investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those responsible, as per the law.
Dharmendra Pradhan assured that in future, the review process before publication of educational material will be further tightened so that such mistakes do not happen again in future.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) social science textbook for Class 8 in question states that corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.
After stern words by the Supreme Court that it will not allow "anyone on earth" to tarnish the judiciary's integrity, the NCERT pulled the textbook from its website, with sources saying the government was livid with the controversial references in the curriculum.
The NCERT on Wednesday also apologised for "inappropriate content" after facing the Supreme Court's ire over the chapter and said the book will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.
