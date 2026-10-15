ETV Bharat / state

Govt Tells High Court PIL Against CM Chandrababu And Others Has Become Infructuous As ACB Court Closes Cases

FILE - Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ( IANS )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday have informed the High Court that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the transfer of several cases from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has become infructuous, as the Vijayawada ACB Court has ordered the closure of the cases.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State government, and Advocate Unnam Akhil, representing the SIT, submitted that there was no purpose in continuing the hearing on the PIL, as the SIT had filed final reports in the cases citing insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The cases relate to the Inner Ring Road (IRR), assigned lands, the FiberGrid project, the Skill Development Corporation, the liquor policy and the free sand policy. They were registered against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was the Leader of the Opposition at the time, Minister Narayana and others during the previous YSRCP government. The counsel informed the High Court that the Vijayawada ACB Court had considered the SIT's final reports and issued orders closing the cases. However, revision petitions filed by complainants challenging the closure of some of the cases are pending before the High Court.