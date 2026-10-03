Govt Teacher Arrested For Raping Student On Promise Of Good Grades In Mathematics In Gujarat's Rajkot
The sexual abuse, which reportedly began when the girl was in Class VIII, came to light nearly eight months later, reports Kalpesh Gohel.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Rajkot: A government school teacher in Gujarat’s Rajkot was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student after promising her good grades in mathematics. The accused, identified as Mohit Tank, threatened to fail the victim in the subject if she refused to comply.
The alleged sexual abuse, which reportedly began when the girl was in Class VIII, came to light nearly eight months later, after she broke down before her mother and narrated the ordeal. Police said the incident occurred at the government-run Mother Teresa School No 88 in Rajkot where Tank is a mathematics teacher.
Police arrested Tank on Friday after the girl’s mother approached Taluka police station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Tank.
The police complaint states that on January 2 this year, Tank took advantage of the victim being alone in the classroom and touched her inappropriately. When the student protested, he threatened to fail her in the mathematics exam.
Subsequently, on January 9, at 7:15 am, the teacher allegedly took the student to his flat outside the school premises on some pretext and allegedly raped her. The complaint also alleges that the harassment continued until April 2026, with the teacher repeatedly calling the victim to school under various pretexts.
The victim remained silent for eight months out of fear and the incident came to light on September 23, when her mother, noticing a change in her behaviour, encouraged her to speak out. The girl finally mustered courage and narrated her ordeal to her mother.
ACP BJ Chaudhary of Rajkot South Division said the accused has been working as a government teacher since 2010. "He (Tank) previously worked in Dhrol and Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar district and has been posted at School No 88 for the last three years. Police are investigating whether he has committed similar acts against any other students," he said.
Meanwhile, Ramesh Jethwa, administrative officer of the City Primary Education Committee, said Tank will be suspended as per the rules upon receipt of a police report and being detained for 48 hours.
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