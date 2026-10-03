ETV Bharat / state

Govt Teacher Arrested For Raping Student On Promise Of Good Grades In Mathematics In Gujarat's Rajkot

(Left) Mohit Tank and ACP BJ Chaudhary ( ETV Bharat )

Rajkot: A government school teacher in Gujarat’s Rajkot was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student after promising her good grades in mathematics. The accused, identified as Mohit Tank, threatened to fail the victim in the subject if she refused to comply.

The alleged sexual abuse, which reportedly began when the girl was in Class VIII, came to light nearly eight months later, after she broke down before her mother and narrated the ordeal. Police said the incident occurred at the government-run Mother Teresa School No 88 in Rajkot where Tank is a mathematics teacher. Police arrested Tank on Friday after the girl’s mother approached Taluka police station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Tank. The police complaint states that on January 2 this year, Tank took advantage of the victim being alone in the classroom and touched her inappropriately. When the student protested, he threatened to fail her in the mathematics exam.