ETV Bharat / state

Government Schools In Ludhiana To Check Blood Pressure Of Parents On PTM Day

The Education Department has issued guidelines that the school's Health Mentor, along with students, will lead the process

Blood Pressure
Representational image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ludhiana: A new initiative under Mission Swasth Kavach is training government school children in Ludhiana to check blood pressure. These students are learning to monitor their own and their family members' blood pressure as part of an effort to boost health awareness.

A Swasth Kavach camp is planned for October 17, 2025, the Parent-Teacher Meeting day. The camp will provide information on blood pressure awareness. Guidelines direct the Health Mentor, supported by students, to lead the activity, with a nodal officer assigned.

At least 100 people's blood pressure will be checked three times as per medical norms. Results will be recorded in a Google Form and kept in school records for departmental reference. If there is negligence, the school head is responsible. The camp will be documented with photos and videos. Schools will arrange Blood Pressure machines.

Ludhiana District Education Officer (DEO) Dimple Madan shared more details about the same. She said teachers were trained first. Now, those teachers are training students to check their family members' blood pressure and respond in emergencies if needed.

Teachers, as mentors, monitor the training, assisted by a Blood Pressure operator in each school. The main goal of this initiative is to raise health awareness in families. Students are being equipped to monitor health at home, while teachers oversee and ensure effective implementation.

Students are also taught CPR to respond to heart attacks or cardiac emergencies. This is seen as a social responsibility, not a duty, so students can help others when needed. Children in urban and rural areas are trained in CPR and Blood Pressure testing to help save lives. A Google Form is used for reporting; Blood Pressure machines are provided in schools. Participation is entirely voluntary, though broader involvement is encouraged. Teachers serve as guides only.

Also read:

Karnataka Education Overhaul: SSLC, PUC Pass Marks Cut to 33%; 800 Govt Schools to Become KPS

Walk To School If You Can: Dhili Village Where Tiny Footprints On Slippery Embankments Tell Tale Of Daily Ordeal

Chhattisgarh: Youth Trampled To Death By Elephant While Taking Selfie; Schools Shut, Security Tightened

TAGGED:

PSEB DEOLUDHIANA
PUNJAB SCHOOLS
HEALTH AWARENESS CAMPAIGN
MISSION SWASTH KAVACH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.