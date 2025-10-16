ETV Bharat / state

Government Schools In Ludhiana To Check Blood Pressure Of Parents On PTM Day

Ludhiana: A new initiative under Mission Swasth Kavach is training government school children in Ludhiana to check blood pressure. These students are learning to monitor their own and their family members' blood pressure as part of an effort to boost health awareness.

A Swasth Kavach camp is planned for October 17, 2025, the Parent-Teacher Meeting day. The camp will provide information on blood pressure awareness. Guidelines direct the Health Mentor, supported by students, to lead the activity, with a nodal officer assigned.

At least 100 people's blood pressure will be checked three times as per medical norms. Results will be recorded in a Google Form and kept in school records for departmental reference. If there is negligence, the school head is responsible. The camp will be documented with photos and videos. Schools will arrange Blood Pressure machines.