Government Schools In Ludhiana To Check Blood Pressure Of Parents On PTM Day
The Education Department has issued guidelines that the school's Health Mentor, along with students, will lead the process
Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Ludhiana: A new initiative under Mission Swasth Kavach is training government school children in Ludhiana to check blood pressure. These students are learning to monitor their own and their family members' blood pressure as part of an effort to boost health awareness.
A Swasth Kavach camp is planned for October 17, 2025, the Parent-Teacher Meeting day. The camp will provide information on blood pressure awareness. Guidelines direct the Health Mentor, supported by students, to lead the activity, with a nodal officer assigned.
At least 100 people's blood pressure will be checked three times as per medical norms. Results will be recorded in a Google Form and kept in school records for departmental reference. If there is negligence, the school head is responsible. The camp will be documented with photos and videos. Schools will arrange Blood Pressure machines.
Ludhiana District Education Officer (DEO) Dimple Madan shared more details about the same. She said teachers were trained first. Now, those teachers are training students to check their family members' blood pressure and respond in emergencies if needed.
Teachers, as mentors, monitor the training, assisted by a Blood Pressure operator in each school. The main goal of this initiative is to raise health awareness in families. Students are being equipped to monitor health at home, while teachers oversee and ensure effective implementation.
Students are also taught CPR to respond to heart attacks or cardiac emergencies. This is seen as a social responsibility, not a duty, so students can help others when needed. Children in urban and rural areas are trained in CPR and Blood Pressure testing to help save lives. A Google Form is used for reporting; Blood Pressure machines are provided in schools. Participation is entirely voluntary, though broader involvement is encouraged. Teachers serve as guides only.
Also read:
Karnataka Education Overhaul: SSLC, PUC Pass Marks Cut to 33%; 800 Govt Schools to Become KPS
Walk To School If You Can: Dhili Village Where Tiny Footprints On Slippery Embankments Tell Tale Of Daily Ordeal
Chhattisgarh: Youth Trampled To Death By Elephant While Taking Selfie; Schools Shut, Security Tightened