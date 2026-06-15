Govt School Breakfast Scheme Extended Up To Class VIII In Tamil Nadu
CM Vijay directed officials to take steps to launch the expansion of the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to students in first phase on September 17.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that the breakfast scheme for students in government and government-aided primary schools will be expanded to include students up to Class VIII.
The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting on the schemes and activities of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department at the state secretariat here. A press release issued by the state government stated that the meeting provided a detailed overview of various welfare schemes implemented for children, women, transgender persons, and senior citizens through the Social Welfare Department, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services—all functioning under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.
Discussions were also held regarding schemes to be implemented by the department as outlined in the 'Vetritamilagam' (Victorious Tamil Nadu) vision document.
Furthermore, detailed presentations were made regarding the functioning of 'One Stop Centres' for women, adoption centres, helplines for women, children, and senior citizens, the breakfast and lunch schemes for children, and the operations of Anganwadi centers.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that schemes implemented by the department reach the intended beneficiaries—children, women, transgender persons, and senior citizens—swiftly and without hindrance. He also emphasized the need to focus on child safety, create awareness to prevent children from falling prey to substance abuse, and take necessary measures to rescue and rehabilitate children already affected by such habits.
Additionally, Vijay directed department officials to take steps to launch the expansion of the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to students in Classes VI through VIII, in the first phase on September 17—the birth anniversary of Periyar.
Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, Jegatheeswari, Chief Secretary Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Siddique and the Secretary of the Social Welfare and Women's Rights Department, Pallavi Baldev, participated in the review meeting. The 'Breakfast Scheme' is currently in effect for students in classes I to V in government and government-aided schools.
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