ETV Bharat / state

Govt School Breakfast Scheme Extended Up To Class VIII In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that the breakfast scheme for students in government and government-aided primary schools will be expanded to include students up to Class VIII.

The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting on the schemes and activities of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department at the state secretariat here. A press release issued by the state government stated that the meeting provided a detailed overview of various welfare schemes implemented for children, women, transgender persons, and senior citizens through the Social Welfare Department, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services—all functioning under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

Discussions were also held regarding schemes to be implemented by the department as outlined in the 'Vetritamilagam' (Victorious Tamil Nadu) vision document.

Furthermore, detailed presentations were made regarding the functioning of 'One Stop Centres' for women, adoption centres, helplines for women, children, and senior citizens, the breakfast and lunch schemes for children, and the operations of Anganwadi centers.