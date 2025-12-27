ETV Bharat / state

Govt Officials, Police, Teachers Adopt 100 TB Patients Under 'Nikshay Mitra' In Bengal's Debra

West Medinipur: Health officials, public representatives, doctors and school teachers have adopted approximately 100 patients suffering from tuberculosis (TB) under the Nikshay Mitra Programme, part of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, thanks to the encouragement of the West Medinipur district health department and the Debra block administration in West Bengal. The patients will be provided with free nutritious food and medication.

Notably, 2,600 TB patients are currently undergoing treatment in West Medinipur, and the majority of them fall below the poverty line. Despite receiving free medication from government hospitals, the lack of nutritious and balanced food is turning into an obstacle to their speedy recovery.

Considering the lack of vital nutrition intake, the district health department launched a programme in the Debra block to spread awareness about the adoption of TB patients under the 'Nikshay Mitra Project'. It ensures an allowance of Rs 6,000 to every TB patient in two instalments for six months to buy medicines.

Government officials, teachers, doctors, and even ordinary citizens will become Nikshay Mitras once they adopt such patients and bear the expenses of their food and medication. District health officer Soumyashankar Sarangi and district TB officer Abhijit Biswas were among the first to become Nikshay Mitras.