Govt Officials, Police, Teachers Adopt 100 TB Patients Under 'Nikshay Mitra' In Bengal's Debra
The project, part of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, ensures Rs 6,000 to every patient in two instalments for six months to buy medicines.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
West Medinipur: Health officials, public representatives, doctors and school teachers have adopted approximately 100 patients suffering from tuberculosis (TB) under the Nikshay Mitra Programme, part of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, thanks to the encouragement of the West Medinipur district health department and the Debra block administration in West Bengal. The patients will be provided with free nutritious food and medication.
Notably, 2,600 TB patients are currently undergoing treatment in West Medinipur, and the majority of them fall below the poverty line. Despite receiving free medication from government hospitals, the lack of nutritious and balanced food is turning into an obstacle to their speedy recovery.
Considering the lack of vital nutrition intake, the district health department launched a programme in the Debra block to spread awareness about the adoption of TB patients under the 'Nikshay Mitra Project'. It ensures an allowance of Rs 6,000 to every TB patient in two instalments for six months to buy medicines.
Government officials, teachers, doctors, and even ordinary citizens will become Nikshay Mitras once they adopt such patients and bear the expenses of their food and medication. District health officer Soumyashankar Sarangi and district TB officer Abhijit Biswas were among the first to become Nikshay Mitras.
"This is truly a humanitarian initiative. We have a project called 'Nikshay Mitra,' where TB patients can be adopted. On this day, many people adopted approximately 100 TB patients, which is good news for the district. We want everyone to come forward in this way to eradicate tuberculosis from the district," Sarangi said.
Inspired by the duo, block medical officer of health (BMOH) Suchismita Mandal adopted four TB patients, BDO Priyabrata Rarhi adopted two patients, his wife Kaberi Rarhi adopted two patients, joint BDO Debashis Biswas adopted two patients, IC, SI, and ASI of Debra police station adopted two patients each, and the heads and deputy heads of Debra Panchayat Samiti and several Gram Panchayats members adopted one, two, or more patients.
"Our CMOH inspired us to come forward for this noble work to contribute to society differently, alongside our professional duties," Mandal said.
Notably, teachers from several schools in Debra have also taken responsibility for free medication and nutritious food for one or two tuberculosis patients. "Teachers have also come forward in this initiative. Approximately 60 teachers have adopted one patient each," Rahri said.
Also Read