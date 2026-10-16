ETV Bharat / state

Govt Lends Helping Hand To Naxal-Hit People Of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Provides Artificial Limbs At Special Camp

A beneficiary who lost his feet in IED blasts carried out by Naxalites walks using a newly fitted artificial leg during the second free distribution camp for assistive devices for differently-abled people under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Bastar, in Dantewada. ( ANI )

Dantewada: The government has extended a helping hand to those whose lives have been scarred by Naxalite violence by providing them with assistive devices.

A three-day camp for distributing assistive devices to persons with disabilities is being held from October 15 to 17 at the Police Lines in Karli, Dantewada.

At the camp, beneficiaries with disabilities from Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts are receiving assistive devices including artificial limbs, calipers, tricycles, wheelchairs, and hearing aids. To identify eligible beneficiaries, the district and police administrations organised Gram Sabhas (village assembly meetings), and through these meetings, the authorities identified families and individuals who were disabled due to Naxalite violence or IED blasts. Families affected by Naxalite violence who attended the event shared the struggles they have endured.