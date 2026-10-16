ETV Bharat / state

Govt Lends Helping Hand To Naxal-Hit People Of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Provides Artificial Limbs At Special Camp

Camp for distributing assistive devices to persons with disabilities runs from October 15 to 17 at Dantewada.

A beneficiary who lost his feet in IED blasts carried out by Naxalites walks using a newly fitted artificial leg during the second free distribution camp for assistive devices for differently-abled people under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Bastar, in Dantewada.
A beneficiary who lost his feet in IED blasts carried out by Naxalites walks using a newly fitted artificial leg during the second free distribution camp for assistive devices for differently-abled people under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Bastar, in Dantewada. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dantewada: The government has extended a helping hand to those whose lives have been scarred by Naxalite violence by providing them with assistive devices.

A three-day camp for distributing assistive devices to persons with disabilities is being held from October 15 to 17 at the Police Lines in Karli, Dantewada.

At the camp, beneficiaries with disabilities from Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts are receiving assistive devices including artificial limbs, calipers, tricycles, wheelchairs, and hearing aids.

To identify eligible beneficiaries, the district and police administrations organised Gram Sabhas (village assembly meetings), and through these meetings, the authorities identified families and individuals who were disabled due to Naxalite violence or IED blasts.

Families affected by Naxalite violence who attended the event shared the struggles they have endured.

Some have lost loved ones, while others saw their lives change completely after losing limbs in IED explosions.

Home Minister Vijay Sharma said that both the central and state governments are working towards the eradication of Naxalism, while simultaneously focusing on the rehabilitation of families affected by Naxalite violence.

"The government’s intent is to ensure that those affected by Naxalite violence are not limited to receiving only financial or physical aid. Rather, we should ensure their dignity and security, and offer opportunities for a better future. This rehabilitation process can help affected families return to a normal life," said Sharma.

The camp, held at the Police Lines in Karli, Dantewada, is a significant initiative towards the rehabilitation of those affected by Naxalite violence in the Bastar region.

Also Read

  1. Naxalism Virtually Eradicated From Jharkhand, 99.9 Percent Looted Weapons Recovered By Security Forces, Says Top Cop
  2. Previous Congress Govt Deprived Bastar Of Development, Says Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap

TAGGED:

NAXAL VIOLENCE IN DANTEWADA
NAXAL AREA ASSISTIVE DEVICES CAMP
BIJAPUR AND SUKMA VIOLENCE
ASSISTIVE DEVICES CAMP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.