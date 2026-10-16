Govt Lends Helping Hand To Naxal-Hit People Of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Provides Artificial Limbs At Special Camp
Camp for distributing assistive devices to persons with disabilities runs from October 15 to 17 at Dantewada.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Dantewada: The government has extended a helping hand to those whose lives have been scarred by Naxalite violence by providing them with assistive devices.
A three-day camp for distributing assistive devices to persons with disabilities is being held from October 15 to 17 at the Police Lines in Karli, Dantewada.
At the camp, beneficiaries with disabilities from Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts are receiving assistive devices including artificial limbs, calipers, tricycles, wheelchairs, and hearing aids.
To identify eligible beneficiaries, the district and police administrations organised Gram Sabhas (village assembly meetings), and through these meetings, the authorities identified families and individuals who were disabled due to Naxalite violence or IED blasts.
Families affected by Naxalite violence who attended the event shared the struggles they have endured.
Some have lost loved ones, while others saw their lives change completely after losing limbs in IED explosions.
Home Minister Vijay Sharma said that both the central and state governments are working towards the eradication of Naxalism, while simultaneously focusing on the rehabilitation of families affected by Naxalite violence.
"The government’s intent is to ensure that those affected by Naxalite violence are not limited to receiving only financial or physical aid. Rather, we should ensure their dignity and security, and offer opportunities for a better future. This rehabilitation process can help affected families return to a normal life," said Sharma.
The camp, held at the Police Lines in Karli, Dantewada, is a significant initiative towards the rehabilitation of those affected by Naxalite violence in the Bastar region.
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