Govt Launches 'Brand Bihar' Initiative To Improve Perception, Attract Entrepreneurs
The initiative aims to construct a unified narrative, ensuring Bihar's transformation is presented in an authentic and impactful way at the national and global platforms.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday launched the 'Brand Bihar' initiative to build a forward-looking identity for the state and transform it into an emerging destination for investment, innovation and opportunity.
Under it, steps will be taken to improve the perception about the state through facts and ground-level transformation by showcasing the development, institutional reforms, encouragement provided to entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as cultural heritage and citizen-led change taking place in various spheres.
The initiative will work in close coordination with several departments of the state government and stakeholders to construct a unified narrative, ensuring Bihar's transformation is presented in an authentic and impactful way at the national and global platforms.
Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit will work on the strategy and direction of the initiative, while entrepreneur Shradha Sharma will support it. "Brand Bihar is not just a communication initiative, but also a long-term effort to transform the state, build improved perception about it, and align it with development, identity, investment, and citizen participation into a unified vision for Bihar," Amrit said.
According to the chief secretary's office, the initiative will also focus on evidence-based communication and storytelling to strengthen the identity of Bihar, as well as perception about it. The achievements by various government departments would be highlighted, and the state would be projected as an "investment and investor-friendly destination".
"Collaborative platforms across various departments, institutions, industry, startups, academia and communities would amplify Bihar's growth story. Artificial Intelligence (AI)–led monitoring and dashboard for sentiment mapping would also be used," the chief secretary's office said.
A senior government official shared that the initiative would also help in removing the misconceptions among entrepreneurs of other states about Bihar, the safety of their investment, and an investor-friendly environment.
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