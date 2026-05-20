ETV Bharat / state

Govt Launches 'Brand Bihar' Initiative To Improve Perception, Attract Entrepreneurs

Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit will work on the strategy and direction of the initiative. ( IANS )

Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday launched the 'Brand Bihar' initiative to build a forward-looking identity for the state and transform it into an emerging destination for investment, innovation and opportunity.

Under it, steps will be taken to improve the perception about the state through facts and ground-level transformation by showcasing the development, institutional reforms, encouragement provided to entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as cultural heritage and citizen-led change taking place in various spheres.

The initiative will work in close coordination with several departments of the state government and stakeholders to construct a unified narrative, ensuring Bihar's transformation is presented in an authentic and impactful way at the national and global platforms.

Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit will work on the strategy and direction of the initiative, while entrepreneur Shradha Sharma will support it. "Brand Bihar is not just a communication initiative, but also a long-term effort to transform the state, build improved perception about it, and align it with development, identity, investment, and citizen participation into a unified vision for Bihar," Amrit said.