ETV Bharat / state

'Govt Jobs For Terror-Hit Families Deliver Justice, Not Compensation For Lost Loved Ones': Jammu Kashmir LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said providing government jobs to the next of kin of civilians killed in terrorist violence is an important step towards justice, rehabilitation and dignified livelihood, while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible terror-affected family receives support.

Speaking at a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, where appointment letters were handed over to family members of civilian terror victims, Sinha described the occasion as an emotional milestone for families that had waited years, and in some cases decades, for relief.

Paying tribute to civilians who lost their lives in terror attacks, the L-G said no financial assistance or government job could make up for the loss of a family member. However, he said it was the government's responsibility to help affected families rebuild their lives with dignity.

“We are committed to ensuring that every eligible terror victim family receives justice and rehabilitation. No compensation can replace a loved one, but it is our duty to help these families live with dignity,” Sinha said.

He said the administration was also determined to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that security agencies were working together to dismantle the terror network.

“Terrorism must end completely. It is necessary not only for the government and security forces but also for every common citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. We are determined to uproot terrorism and ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

Sinha said the constitutional changes introduced on August 5, 2019, marked a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir by extending equal constitutional rights to all sections of society and ending what he described as decades of discrimination. He said more than 890 central laws became applicable in the Union Territory after the changes.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament on August 5, 2019, Sinha said Shah had highlighted that over 41,849 people had lost their lives due to terrorism over the years. He said the constitutional changes had strengthened democratic institutions and ensured equal rights for people in Jammu and Kashmir.