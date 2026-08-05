'Govt Jobs For Terror-Hit Families Deliver Justice, Not Compensation For Lost Loved Ones': Jammu Kashmir LG
Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha emphasised government jobs for terror victims' families as justice, reaffirming commitment to support, rehabilitation, peace, and ending terrorism.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 5, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said providing government jobs to the next of kin of civilians killed in terrorist violence is an important step towards justice, rehabilitation and dignified livelihood, while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible terror-affected family receives support.
Speaking at a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, where appointment letters were handed over to family members of civilian terror victims, Sinha described the occasion as an emotional milestone for families that had waited years, and in some cases decades, for relief.
Paying tribute to civilians who lost their lives in terror attacks, the L-G said no financial assistance or government job could make up for the loss of a family member. However, he said it was the government's responsibility to help affected families rebuild their lives with dignity.
“We are committed to ensuring that every eligible terror victim family receives justice and rehabilitation. No compensation can replace a loved one, but it is our duty to help these families live with dignity,” Sinha said.
He said the administration was also determined to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that security agencies were working together to dismantle the terror network.
Today marks a momentous occasion for Jammu Kashmir. My heartfelt tribute to the innocent civilians martyred by terrorists and I salute the families who, after decades of anguish and wait, now hold appointment letters that restore dignity and livelihood. We are absolutely resolved… pic.twitter.com/WFRhfphWn0— Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 5, 2026
“Terrorism must end completely. It is necessary not only for the government and security forces but also for every common citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. We are determined to uproot terrorism and ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.
Sinha said the constitutional changes introduced on August 5, 2019, marked a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir by extending equal constitutional rights to all sections of society and ending what he described as decades of discrimination. He said more than 890 central laws became applicable in the Union Territory after the changes.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament on August 5, 2019, Sinha said Shah had highlighted that over 41,849 people had lost their lives due to terrorism over the years. He said the constitutional changes had strengthened democratic institutions and ensured equal rights for people in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lieutenant Governor also cited several cases to underline what he described as delayed justice for families affected by terrorism.
He said the family of Wali Mohammad Wani of Shopian, who was killed by terrorists in 1993, received relief after waiting for 33 years. He also said the families of Abdul Hamid Bhat from Kupwara and Farooq Ahmad Mir from Tral secured government employment after waiting for more than two decades.
According to Sinha, the administration has also restored land and property to several terror victim families. He said pending cases are being examined with sensitivity and assured that every genuine and eligible family would receive justice.
He said governance in Jammu and Kashmir had become more transparent and recruitment was now based on merit and accountability.
Sinha said young people in the Union Territory were looking for opportunities rather than sympathy and were capable of competing with their peers across the country in education, innovation, entrepreneurship and sports.
Recalling an interaction with a student from Kupwara, he said academic sessions that once stretched to nearly seven years because of disruptions were now being completed within the normal three-year schedule, which he described as a reflection of improved governance and stability.
Highlighting development in the Union Territory over the past few years, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed major improvements in road connectivity, tunnels, airports, educational institutions and healthcare infrastructure. He said these investments were creating fresh opportunities for the youth.
Sinha said the administration was working towards building a society governed by the rule of law, where disputes are resolved through democratic institutions and dialogue, while lasting peace is founded on justice, security and equal opportunities.
He also paid tribute to personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force who lost their lives while fighting terrorism.
“People's faith in justice has strengthened. We are committed to ensuring that the painful chapters of history are never repeated and that every citizen lives with dignity, security and hope,” he said.
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