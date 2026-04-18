'Govt Has No Moral Authority': J&K Congress Chief Demands PM Modi's Resignation After Bill Defeat In LS
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra demands Prime Minister Modi’s resignation after government bill defeat, criticizes BJP for delaying J&K statehood restoration.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Jammu: Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said that the central government doesn’t have any moral authority to continue, as they haven’t been able to pass the bill, but they don’t know the propriety.
Demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, Karra said that the propriety demands that if a government bill is defeated in the Parliament, the government has to resign because they haven’t been able to pass the bill, but they don’t know the propriety.
“We will not say who voted in favour and who voted against, but the fact is that the government bill has been defeated and the government doesn’t have any moral authority to continue,” Karra told ETV Bharat after addressing a rally in the Gorkha Nagar area of the Bag-e-Bahu area of Jammu.
The event was part of the party’s campaign to demand statehood under the slogan ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’. “We know that the government are deaf and dumb and they will not listen to our demands, but we wanted to convey to them what morality demands,” Karra added.
On Friday, the government of India’s bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law after delimitation was defeated, as the government wasn’t able to get a two-thirds majority during the voting in the House.
Commenting on the central government not returning statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Karra said that the BJP government in New Delhi was not serious even as they had committed it in the Supreme Court and also in the Parliament.
“There is no timeline given by PM Modi about restoration, and time and again I have made it amply clear that by returning the statehood, the BJP government will not be able to implement its nefarious designs in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“Be they security grid-related issues, handling administrative issues, passing bills regarding Jammu and Kashmir or suppressing the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, they will not be able to do these things if they return to statehood. And that is why through a conspiracy and nefarious designs they are deferring to restore statehood,” he added.
The Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President maintained that the party would continue its struggle for statehood till the end and would take it to the logical conclusion.
Earlier, addressing the rally, Karra claimed that the BJP government had been playing foul on the name of the women's reservation bill, as this bill was already passed in 2023, and the government should implement that bill to give reservation to the women.
“By linking it with delimitation, the government wanted to achieve its personal motives. They wanted to increase the Lok Sabha seats in north and central India, where the party has been getting seats, and give fewer seats to southern states where the BJP has no stake. They will not be allowed, and that is why the bill has been defeated,” he added.
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