ETV Bharat / state

'Govt Has No Moral Authority': J&K Congress Chief Demands PM Modi's Resignation After Bill Defeat In LS

Jammu: Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said that the central government doesn’t have any moral authority to continue, as they haven’t been able to pass the bill, but they don’t know the propriety.

Demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, Karra said that the propriety demands that if a government bill is defeated in the Parliament, the government has to resign because they haven’t been able to pass the bill, but they don’t know the propriety.

“We will not say who voted in favour and who voted against, but the fact is that the government bill has been defeated and the government doesn’t have any moral authority to continue,” Karra told ETV Bharat after addressing a rally in the Gorkha Nagar area of the Bag-e-Bahu area of Jammu.

The event was part of the party’s campaign to demand statehood under the slogan ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’. “We know that the government are deaf and dumb and they will not listen to our demands, but we wanted to convey to them what morality demands,” Karra added.

A view of party function of Congress in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

On Friday, the government of India’s bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law after delimitation was defeated, as the government wasn’t able to get a two-thirds majority during the voting in the House.