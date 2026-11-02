Govt Employee Contesting Church Election Not A Violation Of Rules, Says Madras HC; Cancels Action Taken Against Doctor
The health department took action against the doctor, alleging that he violated the code of conduct for government employees
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed the action taken against a government doctor for contesting the church election, considering it a violation of the rules.
Dr Jayalal, who worked as an assistant doctor at the Kanyakumari District Government Hospital, contested the new administrators' election for the Kanyakumari Church of South India (CSI) in 2021. Following this, the health department took action against him in July 2024, alleging that he violated the code of conduct for government employees. Following this, his salary was withheld, and he was deprived of benefits.
Dr Jayalal filed a case in the Madras High Court against this. However, he retired on June 30.
The case came up for hearing before Justice Mummineni Sudhirkumar in the Madras High Court. Advocate P Katsan Swaminathan, who appeared for the petitioner, said, "The petitioner is a member of the CSI Church by birth. Apart from following the religion and going to the church, he did not hold any administrative responsibility in it."
He further argued that contesting the church election alone cannot be considered a violation of Rule 14(A)(1) of the Civil Servant Conduct Act, and that the petitioner has been punished without any basis.
The judge who heard the case held that, as per Rule 14(A)(1) of the Civil Servant Conduct Act, it is a violation to be associated with organisations that promote hatred or enmity on grounds of religion, race, language, caste, etc. However, apart from the fact that the petitioner contested the church election, was the church involved in activities that disturbed religious harmony? Was it inciting hatred? Nothing has been mentioned in the charge.
Further, the action has been taken without properly considering the petitioner’s explanation.
Therefore, stating that the charge was registered without sufficient basis and the punishment imposed without proper investigation, the court ordered the cancellation of the punishment imposed on Dr. Jayalal and the payment of the benefits of the promotion due to him and the arrears of salary.
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