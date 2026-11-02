ETV Bharat / state

Govt Employee Contesting Church Election Not A Violation Of Rules, Says Madras HC; Cancels Action Taken Against Doctor

The doctor approached the Madras high court against the action taken against him ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed the action taken against a government doctor for contesting the church election, considering it a violation of the rules.

Dr Jayalal, who worked as an assistant doctor at the Kanyakumari District Government Hospital, contested the new administrators' election for the Kanyakumari Church of South India (CSI) in 2021. Following this, the health department took action against him in July 2024, alleging that he violated the code of conduct for government employees. Following this, his salary was withheld, and he was deprived of benefits.

Dr Jayalal filed a case in the Madras High Court against this. However, he retired on June 30. The case came up for hearing before Justice Mummineni Sudhirkumar in the Madras High Court. Advocate P Katsan Swaminathan, who appeared for the petitioner, said, "The petitioner is a member of the CSI Church by birth. Apart from following the religion and going to the church, he did not hold any administrative responsibility in it." He further argued that contesting the church election alone cannot be considered a violation of Rule 14(A)(1) of the Civil Servant Conduct Act, and that the petitioner has been punished without any basis.