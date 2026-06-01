Odisha: Govt Employee Arrested For Installing Spy Camera In Women’s Washroom At Jagatsinghpur DRDA Office
Sanjay Adhikari, who has been found guilty of committing this act, was immediately suspended from his job by district magistrate upon his arrest.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 1:35 AM IST
Jagatsinghpur: The police in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur arrested a revenue assistant working with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) for putting up a wireless spying camera in the washroom of the office premises after he faced rejection from one of his female colleagues in his romantic approaches.
Sanjay Adhikari, who has been found guilty of committing this act, was immediately suspended from his job by the District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur district upon his arrest. Commenting at a press conference held on Monday, the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police, Ankit Kumar Barma informed the media that the case had come to light when one of the employees discovered the spying camera in the office washroom and reported it to the CEO of the office.
In the course of the investigation, the police reviewed the office CCTV footage and traced the involvement of Adhikari in the installation of the camera. The accused confessed to the crime after being taken into custody and questioned by the police.
According to sources, Adhikari had unfulfilled desires for his female co-worker. When he tried to win her affection but failed, he bought a camera from the internet and installed it in the women's toilet block, linking it to his mobile phone via Wi-Fi. The accused used to visit the toilet block every week to recharge the device.
Moreover, it was mentioned by the SP that when this case came up in the department in the beginning, the accused approached the chairman of the District Council, demanding him not to disclose this information to the police authorities.
But legal proceedings have been started officially. A case has been filed against Adhikari under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), such as Sections 74, 75, 79, 61(2), 352, and 3(5), and he has been sent to court. This case has created great furore throughout the state about the security of women at their workplaces in government departments.