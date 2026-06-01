ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Govt Employee Arrested For Installing Spy Camera In Women’s Washroom At Jagatsinghpur DRDA Office

Jagatsinghpur: The police in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur arrested a revenue assistant working with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) for putting up a wireless spying camera in the washroom of the office premises after he faced rejection from one of his female colleagues in his romantic approaches.

Sanjay Adhikari, who has been found guilty of committing this act, was immediately suspended from his job by the District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur district upon his arrest. Commenting at a press conference held on Monday, the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police, Ankit Kumar Barma informed the media that the case had come to light when one of the employees discovered the spying camera in the office washroom and reported it to the CEO of the office.

In the course of the investigation, the police reviewed the office CCTV footage and traced the involvement of Adhikari in the installation of the camera. The accused confessed to the crime after being taken into custody and questioned by the police.