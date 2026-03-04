ETV Bharat / state

Govt Employee Appointed On Compassionate Grounds Cannot Claim Higher Post As Matter Of Right: J&K High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that a government employee appointed on compassionate grounds cannot claim a higher post as a matter of right.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem at Srinagar allowed an appeal filed by the J&K government and set aside a 2015 judgment that had directed that Javaid Ahmad Ganai be deemed appointed as Storekeeper from September 13, 2000.

The case traces back more than two decades and revolves around the interpretation of the Jammu and Kashmir (Compassionate Appointment) Rules, 1994, commonly known as SRO 43.

The appeal, filed by the Jammu and Kashmir government, challenged the relief granted to Ganie, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag, who was appointed as Storekeeper in the pay scale of Rs 3050-4910 on compassionate grounds under SRO 43 in the year 2000. However, he was not allowed to join the post as a storekeeper as it was a promotional position under the recruitment rules.

Instead, Ganie was permitted to join a Class IV post in the lower pay scale of Rs 2550-3200. His case for the higher post was forwarded for consideration to the appropriate authorities.

Feeling aggrieved, Ganai approached the High Court in 2006. The Court then directed the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, to examine his claim and pass appropriate orders. The General Administration Department rejected his claim through Government Order No. 589-GAD of 2008 dated April 25, 2008.

"Whereas, appointments made by the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag are bad in law and therefore cannot become precedence or similar treatment on the ending they were similarly placed, if a wrong has been committed, that cannot justify commission of another wrong," the order noted.

It further declared that his appointment would be deemed to have been made to a Class IV post from September 13, 2000, the date he started discharging duties, and rejected his claim to the higher post.

Ganai challenged the 2008 government order in SWP No. 1951/2009. In July 2015, a Single Judge of the High Court set aside the government order and held: "….Applying the said judgment to the facts of this case, the petitioner shall be deemed to be employed as Store Storekeeper from 13.09.2005. However, the petitioner, having served in Class-IV post, will not be entitled to the salary of the Storekeeper and for all other purposes, he shall be treated as a Storekeeper from 13.09.2005. The petitioner shall be allowed to serve as Storekeeper immediately from the date of receipt of the copy of this order by the respondents."

This direction effectively granted Ganai notional status as Storekeeper, though without back wages. However, the State challenged this decision. The Bench examined the scope of compassionate appointment under SRO 43 and the governing Supreme Court precedents, including State of Uttar Pradesh vs Premlata.