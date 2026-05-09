Govt Declares 673 Hectares Of Delhi Central Ridge Area As Reserve Forest
The specific section is of immense strategic and environmental importance and is contiguous with the regions surrounding Sardar Patel Marg and the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared approximately 673.32 hectares of the Central Ridge area as a 'Reserved Forest.' The legal protection was accorded under a notification issued under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.
As per information received from the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the matter of granting legal protection to Central Ridge areas had been pending for over three decades. Despite the issuance of a preliminary notification in 1994, the process could not be finalised.
The specific section is of immense strategic and environmental importance and is contiguous with the regions surrounding Sardar Patel Marg and the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate. Spanning both sides of Upper Ridge Road, this zone is regarded as Delhi's green lungs. The legal protection will help curb encroachment and illegal activities within this area.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta clarified that the government's objective is not merely to increase greenery, but to strengthen the ecosystem. "Indigenous and eco-friendly saplings like Neem, Peepal, Sheesham, Jamun, Tamarind, and Mango will be planted on the vacant land within the reserved zone. Priority will be given to native species over invasive ones, such as the Mexican Mesquite, to enhance biodiversity and improve groundwater levels," she added.
The Delhi Ridge is broadly divided into five distinct sections. On October 24, 2025, the government declared 4,080.82 hectares of the Southern Ridge as a Reserved Forest. The latest inclusion has brought the total area of 4,754.14 hectares under protected status.
Gupa assured that the process of notifying the remaining Ridge areas under Section 20 is also proceeding rapidly. The Delhi Ridge constitutes an extension of the ancient Aravalli Range. Declaring this area a Reserved Forest will not only improve air quality but also help mitigate the adverse effects of urban pollution.
Enhanced Statutory Protection
The statutory protection will aid in effectively curbing encroachment, illegal activities, and environmental degradation. Furthermore, it will bolster the conservation and scientific management initiatives of the forest department within the Ridge areas.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Delhi government is working with utmost seriousness and sensitivity towards scientific forest management, ecological conservation, and the expansion of green cover.
"The objective of the government is not merely to increase greenery, but to permanently strengthen Delhi's ecological balance. This decision is set to prove a pivotal initiative in ensuring clean air, a safe environment, and a better quality of life for future generations," Sirsa added.
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