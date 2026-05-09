ETV Bharat / state

Govt Declares 673 Hectares Of Delhi Central Ridge Area As Reserve Forest

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared approximately 673.32 hectares of the Central Ridge area as a 'Reserved Forest.' The legal protection was accorded under a notification issued under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

As per information received from the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the matter of granting legal protection to Central Ridge areas had been pending for over three decades. Despite the issuance of a preliminary notification in 1994, the process could not be finalised.

The specific section is of immense strategic and environmental importance and is contiguous with the regions surrounding Sardar Patel Marg and the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate. Spanning both sides of Upper Ridge Road, this zone is regarded as Delhi's green lungs. The legal protection will help curb encroachment and illegal activities within this area.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta clarified that the government's objective is not merely to increase greenery, but to strengthen the ecosystem. "Indigenous and eco-friendly saplings like Neem, Peepal, Sheesham, Jamun, Tamarind, and Mango will be planted on the vacant land within the reserved zone. Priority will be given to native species over invasive ones, such as the Mexican Mesquite, to enhance biodiversity and improve groundwater levels," she added.

The Delhi Ridge is broadly divided into five distinct sections. On October 24, 2025, the government declared 4,080.82 hectares of the Southern Ridge as a Reserved Forest. The latest inclusion has brought the total area of ​​4,754.14 hectares under protected status.