ETV Bharat / state

Govt Cannot Scrap Recruitment On 'Illusory Grounds': Jammu Kashmir Court Rules In Engineer Hiring Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that a recruitment process cannot be scrapped solely on a procedural lapse if there is no evidence of malpractice, calling such a justification “illusory” and legally unsustainable.

In a 10-page judgement, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal dismissed two intra-court appeals filed by the Union Territory administration. The appeals challenged an earlier single-judge ruling that had quashed the cancellation of a recruitment process for engineering posts in the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency.

The appellants were the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and its officials, represented by Deputy Advocate General Bikramdeep Singh and Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli along with assisting counsel.

The respondents included Sameer Ahmad Khan and others in one appeal, and Sharan Gupta and others in the connected matter. They were represented by advocates Mian Tufail, M. Saleem Parray, and senior advocate Abhinav Sharma with his team.

The dispute arose from recruitment advertisements issued in September 2017 for 77 posts of assistant engineers and junior engineers across disciplines. The selection process included a written examination conducted by a private agency, M/s LM Energy and Software Private Limited.

The government cancelled the recruitment in December 2019. The sole reason cited was that the agency conducting the examination had been engaged without issuing a Request for Proposal or Expression of Interest. According to the administration, this compromised transparency as other agencies were not given an opportunity to participate.

The writ court had set aside this cancellation and directed the authorities to complete the selection process within four weeks. The administration challenged that decision before the Division Bench. The High Court upheld the writ court’s order and rejected the government’s appeal.

The bench noted that the cancellation order was based only on a “technical omission” in the engagement of the agency and did not point to any irregularity in the conduct of the examination or the merit of candidates. “The cause projected for cancellation of the recruitment process… is illusory in nature,” the court said.