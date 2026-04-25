ETV Bharat / state

Govt Can't Deny Dignity After 21 Years Of Service: J&K High Court Upholds Widow's Plea For Husband's Regularisation

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a plea by the Union Territory administration and upheld a tribunal order directing posthumous regularisation of a daily wage employee who served for over two decades.

In its five-page judgment, the division bench of Justice Shahzad Azeem and Justice Sindhu Sharma at Jammu said the government could not deny regularisation after extracting more than two decades of uninterrupted service from the employee.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its Finance and Health and Medical Education departments, along with senior health officials including the Director of Health Services, Jammu, the Chief Medical Officer, Doda, and the Block Medical Officer, Gandoh. The petition challenged a September 30, 2025 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench, which had ruled in favour of Sara Begum, a 51-year-old widow from Doda district.

Sara Begum had approached the tribunal seeking justice for her late husband, Mohd Rafi Khan, who worked as a Junior Assistant on an adhoc basis since November 26, 1993, and continued in service until his death on December 14, 2014.

The tribunal had directed the government to regularise his services retrospectively from January 11, 2013, the date when his juniors were regularised, and to release all consequential benefits, including arrears, pension and retiral dues.

"After extracting work from the deceased employee for more than two decades, State cannot now claim that he was merely an adhoc worker," the bench observed, stressing that such long service indicated the permanency of the work performed.

The court noted that Khan's case had already been recommended for regularisation by a statutory empowered committee under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010. However, his name was excluded when formal orders were issued, even as his juniors, including one Farooq Ahmed Zargar, were regularised.