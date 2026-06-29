ETV Bharat / state

Govt Actively Preparing To Table UCC Bill: Bengal CM Adhikari

The government intends to proceed through strictly legal and procedural channels to avoid any grounds for objection. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the government is actively preparing to table the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the assembly, modelled after the framework implemented in Assam.

"The Uniform Civil Code will certainly be implemented in Bengal. There is a specific process for this. It will be executed here using the same method employed in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam," Adhikari said.

Sources at the state secretariat, Nabanna, said no bill regarding this matter is being tabled in the Assembly at this stage as the administration is unwilling to rush. Instead, a high-level expert committee for a detailed review of the issue will be formed. The final bill will be introduced following the detailed report and recommendations of the committee.

Political observers said the government's move mirrors initiatives taken by Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam in implementing the bill. However, given the unique social and demographic sensitivities of Bengal, the government intends to proceed through strictly legal and procedural channels to avoid any grounds for objection.