Govt Actively Preparing To Table UCC Bill: Bengal CM Adhikari
A high-level committee of experts for a detailed review of the issue will be formed, and the final bill will be introduced following its recommendations.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the government is actively preparing to table the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the assembly, modelled after the framework implemented in Assam.
"The Uniform Civil Code will certainly be implemented in Bengal. There is a specific process for this. It will be executed here using the same method employed in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam," Adhikari said.
Sources at the state secretariat, Nabanna, said no bill regarding this matter is being tabled in the Assembly at this stage as the administration is unwilling to rush. Instead, a high-level expert committee for a detailed review of the issue will be formed. The final bill will be introduced following the detailed report and recommendations of the committee.
Political observers said the government's move mirrors initiatives taken by Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam in implementing the bill. However, given the unique social and demographic sensitivities of Bengal, the government intends to proceed through strictly legal and procedural channels to avoid any grounds for objection.
Sources in the state Law Department indicate that the work on drafting the bill has already kicked off. The matter featured prominently in the BJP's manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections.
BJP Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya had earlier said that tribal communities will be kept out of the bill's purview, though the practice of 'four wives and fourteen children' will be put to an end.
UCC will bring a single family law applicable across all sections of society, irrespective of caste, religion, or creed. Under this provision in Assam, polygamy has been declared completely illegal. The law explicitly states that entering into more than one marriage can attract up to seven years of imprisonment.
Although no specific explanation has been provided for the delay in tabling the bill, it is believed that the government wants to exercise extreme caution on this sensitive issue to ensure zero loopholes.
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