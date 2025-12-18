Governor Returns Bill Against Forced Conversions In Uttarakhand
Section 4(3) of the Bill, dealing with the provision for punishment for marriage below the prescribed age, has already been included in the original act.
Dehradun: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) refrained from assenting to the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025, aimed at strengthening the legislation against forced conversions in the state.
Subsequently, the amendment bill was returned to the government, which had introduced and passed it in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly held in Gairsain on Wednesday, after which it was sent for gubernatorial approval. Sources cited some clerical errors in the language of drafting, which led to its return.
According to Lok Bhavan, the Governor has objected to Section 4(3) of the Bill, which deals with the provision for punishment for marriage below the prescribed age, as its provisions are already included in the original act. The clause introduces a new punishment despite the older one still in effect, which could lead to confusion in the future. The state government will now have to amend the Bill and get it passed in the Assembly to send it for the Governor's nod. It is also being speculated that the government may take the ordinance route to implement the Bill.
This bill intends to amend the Freedom of Religion Act, which has been in force in the state since 2018, for the second time. The first amendment to this Act was made in 2022, during the second stint of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Minister.
The Bill provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a hefty fine of up to Rs 10 lakh for forced conversions. Currently, the maximum punishment is 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. There is a provision for three to 10 years of imprisonment in general cases, five to 14 years in cases involving vulnerable groups, and 20 years or life imprisonment and heavy fines in serious cases.
The Department of Religious Affairs and Culture has started working on implementing the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion and Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was recently returned by the Lok Bhawan. The main reason for this is that this bill is one of the government's most important pieces of legislation. Therefore, it is being speculated that the state government may implement this amendment bill through an ordinance before it is passed as a new bill in the assembly. This would allow the strict provisions to remain in effect, and the government would then be able to easily pass it as a bill in a future assembly session.
