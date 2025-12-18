ETV Bharat / state

Governor Returns Bill Against Forced Conversions In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) refrained from assenting to the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025, aimed at strengthening the legislation against forced conversions in the state.

Subsequently, the amendment bill was returned to the government, which had introduced and passed it in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly held in Gairsain on Wednesday, after which it was sent for gubernatorial approval. Sources cited some clerical errors in the language of drafting, which led to its return.

According to Lok Bhavan, the Governor has objected to Section 4(3) of the Bill, which deals with the provision for punishment for marriage below the prescribed age, as its provisions are already included in the original act. The clause introduces a new punishment despite the older one still in effect, which could lead to confusion in the future. The state government will now have to amend the Bill and get it passed in the Assembly to send it for the Governor's nod. It is also being speculated that the government may take the ordinance route to implement the Bill.