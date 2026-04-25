Relief For Telangana Govt As Governor Approves MLC Nominations Of Azharuddin And Kodandaram
The approval has cleared the way for Azharuddin and Kodandaram's appointment to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a key development, the long-pending nominations of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and M Kodandaram to the Legislative Council were approved by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.
The approval has cleared the way for Azharuddin and Kodandaram's appointment to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.An official gazette notification in this regard is expected shortly.
The issue of the Governor’s quota MLC appointments had remained unresolved for the last several days, leading to political and administrative uncertainty. The state cabinet had earlier recommended the names of Azharuddin and Kodandaram for the Legislative Council, but the delay in approval had drawn criticism from various quarters.
The development assumes significance as Azharuddin was facing a deadline, with the risk of losing his ministerial position if he failed to secure membership in either House of the legislature by the end of this month. With the Governor’s nod now in place, that uncertainty appears to have been addressed.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had recently met the Governor and urged him to expedite the process, citing administrative necessity and political stability. Sources indicate that the chief minister highlighted the prolonged delay and its implications during the meeting.
A senior official said, “The Governor has approved the recommendations made by the cabinet after due consideration. The formal notification will be issued soon.” Political observers noted that the inclusion of Kodandaram, a prominent voice in Telangana’s statehood movement, also carries symbolic value. His entry into the Legislative Council is expected to strengthen policy discussions and bring experienced perspectives into legislative proceedings.
With the formalities nearing completion, both leaders are set to enter the Legislative Council, bringing an end to a prolonged wait and setting the stage for the next phase in the state’s political developments.
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