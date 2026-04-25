ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Telangana Govt As Governor Approves MLC Nominations Of Azharuddin And Kodandaram

Hyderabad: In a key development, the long-pending nominations of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and M Kodandaram to the Legislative Council were approved by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The approval has cleared the way for Azharuddin and Kodandaram's appointment to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.An official gazette notification in this regard is expected shortly.

The issue of the Governor’s quota MLC appointments had remained unresolved for the last several days, leading to political and administrative uncertainty. The state cabinet had earlier recommended the names of Azharuddin and Kodandaram for the Legislative Council, but the delay in approval had drawn criticism from various quarters.

The development assumes significance as Azharuddin was facing a deadline, with the risk of losing his ministerial position if he failed to secure membership in either House of the legislature by the end of this month. With the Governor’s nod now in place, that uncertainty appears to have been addressed.