Government Trying To Weaken Gandhi's Legacy, But Bapu Is Eternal: Tushar Gandhi
Calling Mahatma Gandhi the true world leader, Tushar urged citizens to be vigilant, self-reliant, and bring change by following Gandhian principles.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
By Kalpin Trivedi
Ahmedabad: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson and author Tushar Gandhi has expressed deep concern over the current socio-political situation in the country, saying that attempts are being made to weaken Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. However, he asserted that Gandhi's ideals are eternal and will always remain relevant.
During his two-day visit to Ahmedabad, Tushar Gandhi told ETV Bharat that institutions linked to Gandhian ideology are being targeted across the country. He specifically mentioned Varanasi, where several institutions associated with BApu are reportedly being demolished. He said this was not just the destruction of buildings, but an attempt to erase Gandhian ideology itself.
Tushar Gandhi said that institutions and ideals established in Mahatma Gandhi's name exist not only in India but across the world. Today, many of these institutions are struggling to survive. He described this situation as a serious warning sign for democracy and Gandhian values. At the same time, he stressed that no government can truly erase Gandhi's influence. He said, "The government may try to weaken Gandhi's legacy, but Gandhi was, is and will always remain."
Speaking about government schemes meant for the poor and underprivileged, Tushar Gandhi said that while changing the names of schemes is not an issue, it becomes a serious injustice if such changes prevent the needy from receiving benefits. He warned that the safety net meant for the poorest and last person in society is slowly being weakened.
Criticising the ruling party, Tushar Gandhi said that the actions of the government are going against the spirit of the Constitution. He stated that constitutional rights are becoming harder for common citizens to access due to complex laws, procedures, and paperwork. He also raised concerns about local self-governance institutions, saying the country is moving towards centralisation instead of decentralisation, which goes against constitutional values.
On labour laws, Tushar Gandhi said that just as controversial laws were imposed on farmers, workers' rights are now being diluted. He said farmers, labourers, and common citizens feel insecure under current policies.
Calling Mahatma Gandhi the true world leader, Tushar Gandhi said Bapu's influence went far beyond India. Global movements like the American Civil Rights Movement and leaders such as Nelson Mandela were inspired by Gandhian principles. He added that those claiming global leadership today are disconnected from real issues.
Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, "If you want to bring change, it must be with you." He urged citizens to be alert, self-reliant, and responsible, calling this the true message of Bapu for today's India.
