Government Trying To Weaken Gandhi's Legacy, But Bapu Is Eternal: Tushar Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi in conversation with ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

By Kalpin Trivedi Ahmedabad: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson and author Tushar Gandhi has expressed deep concern over the current socio-political situation in the country, saying that attempts are being made to weaken Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. However, he asserted that Gandhi's ideals are eternal and will always remain relevant. During his two-day visit to Ahmedabad, Tushar Gandhi told ETV Bharat that institutions linked to Gandhian ideology are being targeted across the country. He specifically mentioned Varanasi, where several institutions associated with BApu are reportedly being demolished. He said this was not just the destruction of buildings, but an attempt to erase Gandhian ideology itself. Tushar Gandhi said that institutions and ideals established in Mahatma Gandhi's name exist not only in India but across the world. Today, many of these institutions are struggling to survive. He described this situation as a serious warning sign for democracy and Gandhian values. At the same time, he stressed that no government can truly erase Gandhi's influence. He said, "The government may try to weaken Gandhi's legacy, but Gandhi was, is and will always remain."