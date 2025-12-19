ETV Bharat / state

Government To Launch Population Survey In Delhi To Resolve Land Ownership Issues In Rural Areas

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards resolving the long-standing issues of identification, ownership, and documentation ambiguities of residential land in the rural areas of Delhi. A comprehensive survey of these residential areas will now be conducted, records will be prepared, and verification and computerisation will be carried out. The Delhi government is implementing this detailed process under a legal and administrative framework. This initiative will not only strengthen the land management system but will also play a crucial role in providing villagers with legal proof of ownership and financial security.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this is a crucial step taken by the Delhi government to ensure property ownership rights in rural residential areas and to resolve decades-old boundary disputes. Under the SVAMITVA Scheme, launched on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2020, the Delhi government has drafted the 'Delhi Abadi Deh Survey and Record Management Rules, 2025'.

This government draft clearly defines the entire methodology, from drone-based aerial surveys and field verification to the public objection process, dispute resolution, digital record keeping, and the issuance of property cards. The objective is to ensure that no individual's rights are violated and that land-related disputes are resolved in a transparent, timely, and equitable manner.

Abadi Deh Survey: Traditional Verification with Modern Technology

As per government provisions, the Abadi Deh survey process will be conducted under the direct control of the Revenue Department. The survey team and the technical agency will jointly conduct the survey work in the villages' residential areas, extended residential areas, and other notified areas using modern technologies. Digital data will be collected through drones and aerial photography to record the precise location, size, and boundaries of each plot. However, field verification will be mandatory alongside the technology-based survey. The preliminary maps prepared from the drone survey will be verified on-site to ensure that the boundaries depicted in the maps match the actual ground reality. In accordance with an agreement with the Survey of India, the Revenue Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India in April 2022 to implement the SVAMITVA scheme in 48 rural villages of Delhi. To date, drone surveys have been completed in 31 villages, and the 'Map 2.0' of 25 villages has been verified and handed over to the Survey of India for the issuance of land parcel maps and geo-referenced numbers.