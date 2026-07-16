Government Teacher In Tirupati Develops Device To Help Students Overcome Fear Of Mathematics
The Sat Shastra Ganitha Yantram, designed by Yadla Janardhana Naidu, enables students to understand mathematical concepts through practical demonstrations rather than rote learning.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Tirupati: A government school teacher from Andhra Pradesh has developed an innovative low-cost teaching aid to help students overcome their fear of mathematics. The purpose is to indulge them in activity-based learning.
Named as 'Sat Shastra Ganitha Yantram' (Hundred Handed Math Machine), the device has been designed by Yadla Janardhana Naidu, who is currently serving at Naganandapuram Government School in Varadayyapalem Mandal of Tirupati district.
He made this device using inexpensive and reusable materials such as wood scraps, cardboard, sheet metal, thermocol and plastic sheets. The machine enables students to understand mathematical concepts through practical demonstrations rather than rote learning.
Janardhana said, "The teaching aid covers 108 concepts of mathematics, including addition, subtraction, number systems, measurements, angles, diameter and calendar calculations. The students can independently explore these concepts and understand how acute, right and obtuse angles are formed. This makes learning more interactive and enjoyable."
The device is designed to convert abstract equations, geometric shapes and arithmetic calculations into interactive moving parts. This makes complex mathematics accessible and lively for primary and high school students.
The teacher said the idea was inspired by his father, who worked as a mechanic. Watching him build and repair machines from a young age encouraged Janardhana to create a simple educational device that could make mathematics easier for children studying in government schools.
A native of Shankaruni Agraharam in Santakaviti Mandal of Vizianagaram district, Janardhana believes that activity-based learning helps students develop conceptual understanding and removes the fear often associated with mathematics.
His innovation has received official recognition and has been selected for display at a mega Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM).
Educationists say that such low-cost classroom innovations demonstrate how government schoolteachers are developing creative solutions to improve learning outcomes without relying on expensive technology. The Sat Shastra Ganitha Yantram is expected to inspire both the teachers and the students by showing that mathematics can be learnt through curiosity, experimentation and hands-on experience rather than memorising it.
The educationists believe that such innovations are the need of the hour in the current era of science and technology. They can go a long way in promoting scientific temperament among the students studying in mofussil towns and villages, who will be encouraged to experiment, analyse, and innovate in the days to come.