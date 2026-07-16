ETV Bharat / state

Government Teacher In Tirupati Develops Device To Help Students Overcome Fear Of Mathematics

Yadla Janardhana Naidu has developed a device to help students overcome fear of mathematics ( Etv Bharat )

Tirupati: A government school teacher from Andhra Pradesh has developed an innovative low-cost teaching aid to help students overcome their fear of mathematics. The purpose is to indulge them in activity-based learning.

Named as 'Sat Shastra Ganitha Yantram' (Hundred Handed Math Machine), the device has been designed by Yadla Janardhana Naidu, who is currently serving at Naganandapuram Government School in Varadayyapalem Mandal of Tirupati district.

He made this device using inexpensive and reusable materials such as wood scraps, cardboard, sheet metal, thermocol and plastic sheets. The machine enables students to understand mathematical concepts through practical demonstrations rather than rote learning.

Janardhana said, "The teaching aid covers 108 concepts of mathematics, including addition, subtraction, number systems, measurements, angles, diameter and calendar calculations. The students can independently explore these concepts and understand how acute, right and obtuse angles are formed. This makes learning more interactive and enjoyable."

The device is designed to convert abstract equations, geometric shapes and arithmetic calculations into interactive moving parts. This makes complex mathematics accessible and lively for primary and high school students.