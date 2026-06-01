ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Government Teacher Hacked To Death Near Amritsar, Probe On

Amritsar: A government school teacher was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Rana Kala village in Punjab’s Jandiala Guru area while he was on his way to drop his daughter for tuition classes, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Malowal village near Talwandi.

According to family members, Jagdeep Singh had left home to drop his daughter for tuition when he was attacked near the Naraingarh drain area close to Rana Kala village. Police said unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the teacher with sharp weapons, causing severe injuries to his head and neck. The injuries were so severe that the victim died on the spot, officials said.

Initial information from the spot suggested that around four attackers may have been involved in the incident. Family members suspect robbery could be one of the motives behind the killing and questioned the prevailing law-and-order situation.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, police teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Baljit Singh reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence while examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the attackers.