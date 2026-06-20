ETV Bharat / state

Government Schools In Andhra Pradesh Witness Admission Surge As Parents Shift From Private Institutions

Amaravati: Government schools in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing surge in admissions as parents are opting for public education over private institutions. Improved infrastructure, technology-enabled classrooms, quality teaching, and strong academic results have boosted confidence in government schools. In several schools, all available seats have already been filled.

Government High School at Chandrampalem in Visakhapatnam district is the largest government school in the state with 2,713 students this academic year after admitting 400 new students. The school, staffed with 104 teachers, is popular for preparing students for IIITs.

The campus features 62 digitally equipped classrooms with Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), a modern library, and personality development sessions conducted by experts. Students are encouraged to participate in quiz, essay writing, public speaking, and Bhagavad Gita competitions. Along with training for the National Talent Scholarship Examination, the school also offers programmes under NSS, NCC, Navy, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Greencore.

An AI laboratory provides hands-on training in robotics, coding, STEM tools, sensors, and computer applications. So far, 27 students from the school have secured admissions to IIITs in Nuziveedu and Srikakulam.

The government school at Nidamarru in Mangalagiri constituency has been upgraded under the 'Learning Excellence in AP' (LEAP) initiative. Established in 1983 on 5.2 acres with just 12 classrooms, the school underwent a transformation under the leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. With an investment of Rs 16 crore, 25 modern classrooms and world-class facilities have been built. Student enrolment has increased from 510 last year to 1,100 this academic session.

The campus now includes a children's play area, an indoor stadium, football facilities, the state's first amphitheatre in a government school, and a dining hall that can accommodate 400 students at a time.

VR Municipal High School in Nellore city has announced that admissions for the 2026-27 academic year are closed after all seats were filled. Teachers have put up a 'No Admissions' board as there are more applications than the seats.