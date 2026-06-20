Government Schools In Andhra Pradesh Witness Admission Surge As Parents Shift From Private Institutions
In several schools, all available seats have already been filled.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Amaravati: Government schools in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing surge in admissions as parents are opting for public education over private institutions. Improved infrastructure, technology-enabled classrooms, quality teaching, and strong academic results have boosted confidence in government schools. In several schools, all available seats have already been filled.
Government High School at Chandrampalem in Visakhapatnam district is the largest government school in the state with 2,713 students this academic year after admitting 400 new students. The school, staffed with 104 teachers, is popular for preparing students for IIITs.
The campus features 62 digitally equipped classrooms with Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), a modern library, and personality development sessions conducted by experts. Students are encouraged to participate in quiz, essay writing, public speaking, and Bhagavad Gita competitions. Along with training for the National Talent Scholarship Examination, the school also offers programmes under NSS, NCC, Navy, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Greencore.
An AI laboratory provides hands-on training in robotics, coding, STEM tools, sensors, and computer applications. So far, 27 students from the school have secured admissions to IIITs in Nuziveedu and Srikakulam.
The government school at Nidamarru in Mangalagiri constituency has been upgraded under the 'Learning Excellence in AP' (LEAP) initiative. Established in 1983 on 5.2 acres with just 12 classrooms, the school underwent a transformation under the leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. With an investment of Rs 16 crore, 25 modern classrooms and world-class facilities have been built. Student enrolment has increased from 510 last year to 1,100 this academic session.
The campus now includes a children's play area, an indoor stadium, football facilities, the state's first amphitheatre in a government school, and a dining hall that can accommodate 400 students at a time.
VR Municipal High School in Nellore city has announced that admissions for the 2026-27 academic year are closed after all seats were filled. Teachers have put up a 'No Admissions' board as there are more applications than the seats.
The school, redeveloped under the P-4 programme with an investment of Rs 15 crore. The school as closed during the previous YSRCP government and has been revived under the leadership of Minister Narayana. Currently, 1,125 students are enrolled, including more than 160 in Class 1.
Zilla Parishad High School in Holagunda, a remote mandal in Kurnool district, has also seen a rise in enrolment. The school, which offers Kannada, Urdu, and English medium education, now has around 1,800 students.
Infrastructure has been upgraded under the PM SHRI scheme. Within just four days of reopening this academic year, the school admitted 259 students to Class 6 and another 250 to Class 8, taking the total strength of Class 8 alone to 529.
The campus has 44 classrooms, with teaching currently conducted in 22 of them. Teacher strength has also improved, from 18 during the previous government to 35 after the coalition government filled 17 additional teaching posts.
AKTP High School in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, currently has 1,464 students, with 343 new admissions recorded so far this year compared to 280 during the previous academic session.
In the recently announced Class 10 board examination results, 29 students scored above 550 marks, while 68 secured more than 500 marks. Additionally, 24 students qualified for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS).
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