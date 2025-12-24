ETV Bharat / state

Government School Teachers In Kalyana Karnataka To Get Rs 1,000 Incentive To Hold Special Classes

Bengaluru: To improve pass percentage in SSLC examinations in government schools in Kalyana Karnataka region and ensure every student gets a minimum of 40 marks in each subject, the Karnataka government has announced a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 each to high school teachers taking special classes.

The School Education and Literacy Department issued a circular on Monday regarding this matter. While these special classes will be taught by regular teachers, the government wants to encourage them by incentivising their efforts, as special classes will be held after school hours. Stress will be given on improving writing skills of the students and also on revision in these special classes.

These special classes will be held for three months starting January 2026. "With these special classes, the government is aiming at achieving over 80% of pass percentage in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. Around 7,200 teachers will be benefitted by this move," said an official from the School Education Department.

With an overall pass percentage of 52.42 %, these districts - Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur Ballari, Vijayanagara and Koppal - performed very poorly in SSLC examinations last year, raising questions on the quality of teaching in government schools in the region. While the Kalaburagi district recorded 41.35%, Ballari 50.91%, Bidar 52.3%, Koppal 56.57%, Raichur 50.76%, Vijayanagara 66.78% and Yadgir 50.6%.