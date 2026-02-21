ETV Bharat / state

Government School In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi Outperforms Private Schools With Innovative Initiatives

Every morning at 9.05 am, prayer is followed by training sessions aimed at improving students’ individual skills. Teachers offer guidance to strengthen discipline. The classrooms, too, resemble those of private schools, with quality seating replacing old benches.

"In addition, students receive Silambam training twice a week, along with yoga and karate classes, free of cost. For these initiatives, I spend some money from my own pocket while some teachers too chip in," informs Michael Raj.

Determined to revive the institution, he introduced uniforms and English training classes on par with private schools. With the help of friends, he arranged sports uniforms similar to those worn in private institutions. To strengthen language skills, he contacted volunteers in Dubai and organised free spoken English classes.

Known as a model school, it got a new lease of life after the present Headmaster Michael Raj took charge a year ago. Committed to teaching and student welfare, he was distressed by the declining enrollment at the school. Last year alone, 20 students took transfer to other schools.

When the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team visited Kondalur village to understand what was the school doing to bring students back to government school, the transformation was evident. The sight of students arriving in uniforms and shoes was impressive.

Tenkasi: At a time when many parents believe that only private schools can ensure a bright future for their children, a government primary school in Kondalur village is challenging that perception and how! Welcome to the Panchayat Union Primary School in Kondalur village near Paavurchatram in Tenkasi district.

Spoken English sessions are conducted with the support of volunteers and students confidently converse in English. The overall atmosphere gives the impression of a well-managed private institution.

Speaking about the transformation, Headmaster Michael Raj said, “We have received an award for being the best school in the district. Along with martial arts such as Silambam, Yoga and Karate, students attend spoken English classes. We also take them on field visits to provide practical exposure. This boosts their self-confidence." There is no shortage of basic facilities. Recently, a doctor donated benches and desks worth Rs 3 lakh. Volunteers are providing sports uniforms and equipment. Currently, one classroom has a smart board.

The Headmaster reportedly spends Rs 10,000 from his own salary every month. "Our efforts have been well received by villagers. Enrollment has increased to 107 students. Many families now choose to send their children here because they trust us. The teachers are also working sincerely,” Michael Raj explains.

He further went on to elaborate on how he connected with volunteers in Dubai through a teacher friend. Initially, spoken English classes were conducted twice a week for 5th standard students. Now, 4th and 5th standard students attend classes daily from 1 to 2 pm without disturbing other lessons. No fee is charged, he clarifies.

"Although space is limited, we are making the best use of available resources. Two additional classrooms are under construction at a cost of Rs 36 lakh. Our goal is to install smart boards in all classrooms. There is also a demand to upgrade the school to a middle school. We hope the government considers this," he hoped.

Venista Ponsheela, who teaches to standard three students said, “We offer both Tamil and English medium instruction. Along with academics, students are trained in Silambam, Yoga and other skills. We conduct daily activities to help them overcome stage fear.”

Similarly another teacher Meenakshi added that students are exposed to various arts, which is why they win prizes in competitions. Children from nearby villages are enrolling here. The school now functions on par with private and government CBSE schools. "The main reason is our Headmaster’s visionary leadership," she added.

Student Raja Vaishnavi said, “In our school, we have sports uniforms, shoes and belts just like in private schools. We receive everything that private schools offer. We are proud that our school is even better.”

Krithik Adhavan, another student expressed his happiness in speaking in fluent English. "We are taught spoken English, karate and Silambam, which require payment in private schools, free of cost,” he stated.

Due to limited infrastructure, conducting morning prayers and sports training is difficult. However, additional classrooms are under construction. Like the head of a family bearing its responsibilities, Headmaster Michael Raj shoulders every duty of the school. During construction, he was even seen pumping water and assisting with manual work.

The sincere efforts of the Headmaster and teachers stand as a powerful example of how dedication can redefine education in government schools and change perception about educational institutions.