ETV Bharat / state

Government Rolls Out Free Bus Travel For Women In West Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday officially launched its free bus travel scheme for women in all the state-run buses. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described the project as part of the BJP government's 'Oath of Trust' promise unveiled during the recent assembly election campaign.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister shared that the project is anchored in the vision of the Prime Minister for the empowerment of the nation's women. The CM wrote, "Women from Hills to Plains Receiving Benefits of Free Transportation. In a step forward towards realising the dream of the illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the empowerment of the nation's women power, West Bengal has advanced."

Highlighting the vision behind the rollout, the Chief Minister in his post expressed that the BJP has fulfilled a key electoral 'promise' made ahead of the elections.

The post further said, "The state's mother power has placed trust not in fear, but in assurance. To fulfil the BJP's promise 'Oath of Trust' made ahead of the elections, and with the guidance of the respected Modi as the guiding light, from today, the BJP government in West Bengal has launched free transportation arrangements for mothers in all government buses from the hills to the plains, in accordance with the earlier announcement. The state government is committed to ensuring the safety, social progress, self-reliance, and rights of the mother power in West Bengal."