Government Rolls Out Free Bus Travel For Women In West Bengal
Government bus depots across Bengal witnessed enthusiastic crowds as women availed free travel services from the first day of implementation.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday officially launched its free bus travel scheme for women in all the state-run buses. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described the project as part of the BJP government's 'Oath of Trust' promise unveiled during the recent assembly election campaign.
Taking to X, the Chief Minister shared that the project is anchored in the vision of the Prime Minister for the empowerment of the nation's women. The CM wrote, "Women from Hills to Plains Receiving Benefits of Free Transportation. In a step forward towards realising the dream of the illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the empowerment of the nation's women power, West Bengal has advanced."
পাহাড় থেকে সমতল মহিলারা পাচ্ছেন বিনামূল্যে যাতায়াতের সুফল— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 1, 2026
দেশের নারীশক্তির সশক্তিকরণে যশস্বী প্রধানমন্ত্রী শ্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদী জির স্বপ্নকে বাস্তবায়নের পথে একধাপ এগোলো পশ্চিমবঙ্গ।
রাজ্যের মাতৃশক্তি ভয় নয়, ভরসার প্রতি ভরসা রেখেছেন। নির্বাচনের প্রাক্কালে বিজেপির প্রতিশ্রুতি… pic.twitter.com/ZhIEZNSPz2
Highlighting the vision behind the rollout, the Chief Minister in his post expressed that the BJP has fulfilled a key electoral 'promise' made ahead of the elections.
The post further said, "The state's mother power has placed trust not in fear, but in assurance. To fulfil the BJP's promise 'Oath of Trust' made ahead of the elections, and with the guidance of the respected Modi as the guiding light, from today, the BJP government in West Bengal has launched free transportation arrangements for mothers in all government buses from the hills to the plains, in accordance with the earlier announcement. The state government is committed to ensuring the safety, social progress, self-reliance, and rights of the mother power in West Bengal."
Regarding the launch of the scheme, the official X handle of the BJP West Bengal in a post also shared the vision behind this initiative. The post read, "Today marks a significant milestone in empowering the women of Bengal. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and in direct fulfilment of our '#BhorsarSopoth' manifesto commitment, West Bengal government led by CM Suvendu Adhikari is proud to introduce free transit for women on all state-operated buses, starting June 1st."
Today marks a significant milestone in empowering the women of Bengal. Guided by the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and in direct fulfillment of our '#BhorsarSopoth' manifesto commitment, West Bengal government led by CM Suvendu Adhikari is proud to introduce free… pic.twitter.com/640FKnhdSD— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 1, 2026
"Ensuring the safety, freedom, and dignity of our mothers and daughters remains our highest priority. We stand firmly by our promises as we continue the vital work of rebuilding a secure, prosperous, and self-reliant Sonar Bangla," the post said.
Speaking about the initiative, Laxman Chandra Ghorui, the Durgapur West MLA, stated, "We are rapidly implementing all the promises we made before the BJP government came to power, including the Annapurna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and free travel for women on government buses."
Additionally, he urged women passengers not to purchase tickets at bus stands. It has also been announced that, in the near future, "Pink Cards" will be issued to women to facilitate their free travel on government buses.
Meanwhile, in Malda, welcoming this initiative by the new government, several women passengers expressed that the opportunity for free travel would help reduce their daily expenses to some extent. They opined that this service is particularly crucial for working women, students, and women residing in rural areas.
College student, Oishi Das, said, "This was much needed. We are extremely happy. We used to have to spend a considerable amount of money on commuting every day; finally, we will be able to travel for free. We applaud this initiative by the government."
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