Uttarakhand Govt Embarks On Mission To Revive Cultivation Of Doon Basmati

Dehradun: Doon Basmati rice is widely known across the country and globe for its unique aroma and exquisite taste.

However, several factors like shrinking cultivable land and emergence of new and modern rice varieties have brought Doon Basmati on the verge of extinction. However, now the Uttarakhand Government and the district administration of Dehradun have introduced a series of steps to revive the production of the variety in the state.

As part of the initiative, farmers from Sahaspur and Vikasnagar in Dehradun were selected to cultivate the traditional Type-3 Doon Basmati on their land with assistance from the state's Rural Development and Agriculture Departments which aided the cultivators in seed selection, transplantation along with modern technology, weather-based agricultural training, and market linkage.

The work has been underway for months under the supervision of the Dehradun district administration and the efforts are beginning to pay off. Following the initiative of the district administration, the Rural Development Department purchased over 200 quintals of Doon Basmati from farmers at a fixed price of Rs 65 per kg. Around Rs 13 lakh was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers selected for what can be termed an experiment by the state government.

File photo of a rice field in Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

This is the first time a government-sponsored procurement model for Doon Basmati has been implemented in the state. The initiative ensured farmers received fair prices for their produce and encouraged them to cultivate it on a larger scale next year.