Uttarakhand Govt Embarks On Mission To Revive Cultivation Of Doon Basmati
The variety is on the verge of extinction due to shortage of cultivable land and emergence of new and modern rice varieties.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Dehradun: Doon Basmati rice is widely known across the country and globe for its unique aroma and exquisite taste.
However, several factors like shrinking cultivable land and emergence of new and modern rice varieties have brought Doon Basmati on the verge of extinction. However, now the Uttarakhand Government and the district administration of Dehradun have introduced a series of steps to revive the production of the variety in the state.
As part of the initiative, farmers from Sahaspur and Vikasnagar in Dehradun were selected to cultivate the traditional Type-3 Doon Basmati on their land with assistance from the state's Rural Development and Agriculture Departments which aided the cultivators in seed selection, transplantation along with modern technology, weather-based agricultural training, and market linkage.
The work has been underway for months under the supervision of the Dehradun district administration and the efforts are beginning to pay off. Following the initiative of the district administration, the Rural Development Department purchased over 200 quintals of Doon Basmati from farmers at a fixed price of Rs 65 per kg. Around Rs 13 lakh was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers selected for what can be termed an experiment by the state government.
This is the first time a government-sponsored procurement model for Doon Basmati has been implemented in the state. The initiative ensured farmers received fair prices for their produce and encouraged them to cultivate it on a larger scale next year.
The women's self-help groups (SHGs) played a crucial role in the campaign. Over 200 women SHG members were involved in every stage of cultivation, packaging, and supply.
Dehradun Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah said farmers practising traditional farming were selected and trained in climate-friendly practices in agriculture. As part of the campaign, after harvest, the selected farmers will receive a certificate from the Agriculture Department, giving Doon Basmati a new official and market recognition, he said.
Shah said due to land shortage and low production, Doon Basmati is becoming increasingly rare in the market. "As the variety is becoming rare, it is sold for Rs 500 to Rs 600 per kg by retailers," he said, adding if agricultural land around Dehradun is sold and used for construction projects, Doon Basmati will become extinct in the next four to five years.
The district administration plans to increase the production of the variety in the coming years and re-establish it in the national and international markets. Shah said for this a standard operating procedure is being developed for farmers who choose to cultivate the variety on their land.
Doon Basmati has been the choice of chefs for years. Its most significant characteristics are its aroma and taste. It is said fields irrigated with mineral-rich water from the Himalayas naturally enhance the aroma of Doon Basmati. This gives the variety an edge over Basmati rice cultivated in Haryana and Punjab.
However, over the years shortage of cultivable land, urbanisation and low production have taken a toll on the variety. According to agriculture experts, only 10 tonne of the variety is grown in Dehradun at present all of which is consumed by the domestic market. The state government has now embarked on a mission to give a new identity to a lost heritage.
