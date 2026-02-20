ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Government Redirects Department Funds To Sustain Ladki Bahin Programme

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has diverted funds from the Social Justice and Tribal Development departments to continue funding the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme under the Women and Child Development Department, according to a recent Government Resolution.

In the 2025–26 Budget, the government earmarked Rs 36,000 crore for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which is nearly five per cent of the state's total Rs 7.20 lakh crore budget. Over the past seven months, funds from the Social Justice Department have repeatedly been diverted to support the scheme. Records show that Rs 746 crore was earlier reallocated from the Social Justice and Tribal Development departments to finance 'Ladki Bahin'.

Out of the Rs 3,960 crore originally allocated to the Social Justice Department, Rs 410.30 crore was transferred to the scheme. Similarly, from the Tribal Development Department’s Rs 3,240 crore allocation, Rs 335.70 crore was redirected to the Women and Child Development Department.

"These funds are being utilised for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes," officials said.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat told ETV Bharat, "For the past few months, funds from the Social Justice Department have been continuously allocated to the Ladki Bahin scheme. I had expressed my displeasure earlier as well. However, the government’s position remains unchanged." “What can I say about it?” he added.

The January instalment of Rs 1,500 is expected to be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts within the next few days. To facilitate this, Rs 98.45 crore has recently been transferred from the Social Justice Department to the Women and Child Development Department.

According to official data, 1.60 crore women received the December 2025 instalment under the scheme.