Maharashtra Government Redirects Department Funds To Sustain Ladki Bahin Programme
Over the past seven months, funds from the Social Justice Department have repeatedly been diverted to support the scheme.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has diverted funds from the Social Justice and Tribal Development departments to continue funding the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme under the Women and Child Development Department, according to a recent Government Resolution.
In the 2025–26 Budget, the government earmarked Rs 36,000 crore for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which is nearly five per cent of the state's total Rs 7.20 lakh crore budget. Over the past seven months, funds from the Social Justice Department have repeatedly been diverted to support the scheme. Records show that Rs 746 crore was earlier reallocated from the Social Justice and Tribal Development departments to finance 'Ladki Bahin'.
Out of the Rs 3,960 crore originally allocated to the Social Justice Department, Rs 410.30 crore was transferred to the scheme. Similarly, from the Tribal Development Department’s Rs 3,240 crore allocation, Rs 335.70 crore was redirected to the Women and Child Development Department.
"These funds are being utilised for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes," officials said.
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat told ETV Bharat, "For the past few months, funds from the Social Justice Department have been continuously allocated to the Ladki Bahin scheme. I had expressed my displeasure earlier as well. However, the government’s position remains unchanged." “What can I say about it?” he added.
The January instalment of Rs 1,500 is expected to be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts within the next few days. To facilitate this, Rs 98.45 crore has recently been transferred from the Social Justice Department to the Women and Child Development Department.
According to official data, 1.60 crore women received the December 2025 instalment under the scheme.
What is the Ladki Bahin Scheme?
The 'Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin' scheme is widely considered as a decisive factor in bringing the ruling Mahayuti alliance back to power in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month. However, beneficiaries of the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ and ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi’ schemes receive Rs 500 per month under Ladki Bahin.
Initially announced as a pre-election promise, the Maharashtra government had made a provision of Rs 46,000 crore for the scheme at the time of its launch in July 2024.
In the subsequent budget, the government reduced the allocation to Rs 36,000 crore while asserting that financial discipline would be maintained. However, continued fund diversion has raised questions over these claims. Earlier, some ministers, including the Health Minister and Sanjay Shirsat, had expressed concern that the scheme was affecting the functioning of other departments. Shirsat had even said, “If you do not want the Social Justice Department, then close it.”
Decline in beneficiaries
Official data indicate a decline in the number of beneficiaries due to incomplete e-KYC verification. The deadline for completing corrections has been extended until March 31. Authorities have warned that eligible women who fail to complete the e-KYC process will be excluded from the scheme.
When the programme was launched in July 2024, 2.46 crore women were registered as beneficiaries. Of these, only 1.90 crore successfully completed their e-KYC formalities, resulting in nearly 55 lakh women being excluded.
