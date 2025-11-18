ETV Bharat / state

Government Launches KEO, An AI-Enabled PC Designed To Bring Computing To Every Home

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka today launched KEO, a compact and affordable personal computer developed to improve digital access for students, small businesses and households across the state. The device has been created by the Department of Electronics, IT and BT in collaboration with KEONICS and is priced at Rs 18,999.

Officials said the device aims to address a long-standing challenge. Fewer than 10 per cent of Indian households own a computer, and Karnataka stands at just 15 per cent. While smartphone use is high, studies show that computers remain essential for assignments, coding, online classes and digital learning. More than 60 per cent of Indian students reported missing out on online learning due to the lack of a computer, which has contributed to higher dropout rates.

KEO Introduced As An Open-Source, AI-Ready Device

KEO, which expands to Knowledge-driven, Economical and Open-source, is built on a RISC-V processor and runs a Linux-based operating system. It features 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI and an audio jack. The device comes preloaded with learning, programming and productivity tools.

A key feature is its integrated on-device AI core, which allows AI applications to run without internet access. It includes BUDDH, an AI assistant trained on the Karnataka DSERT syllabus to help students learn even in low-connectivity areas.

The device was unveiled by the Chief Minister during the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Visitors at the Summit are getting a firsthand look at the device, which is being showcased throughout the event. Pre-orders have opened on the KEONICTS platform.

Announcing the launch, Minister for Electronics, IT and BT Priyank Kharge said, “KEO is Karnataka’s practical answer to the digital divide. It reflects the state’s commitment to inclusive innovation and accessible computing. It is not a luxury device, but an inclusion device. Affordable mass computing will allow every student, every small business and every household to participate fully in the digital economy.” He added that the launch strengthens Karnataka’s role in India’s semiconductor and AI ecosystem.

Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman of KEONICS, said, “KEONICS is leaning into its legacy and mission of driving innovation in electronics. By adopting an open-source RISC-V stack, KEO strengthens Karnataka’s commitment to accessible, locally adaptable, home-grown computing solutions.”