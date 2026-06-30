ETV Bharat / state

Government Land Scam Worth Rs 100 Crore: Fir Lodged Against 31 Named Accused In Sambhal

Sambhal: An FIR has been registered against 31 named persons and some unidentified individuals in connection with an alleged fraud involving around Rs 100 crore worth of village community land in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent allotment, mutation and illegal occupation of about 2.367 hectares of gram sabha land in Takhtgushain village, situated along the Sambhal-Moradabad road. The current market value of the land is estimated at around Rs 100 crore. The FIR was lodged at Sambhal Kotwali police station by revenue official Sparsh Gupta on the directions of District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal, they said.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the accused allegedly secured mutation of the land in 2008 on the basis of forged lease documents purportedly dating back to 1967 and took possession of the property. He said the action followed an administrative inquiry that revealed several serious irregularities in the matter.