Government Land Scam Worth Rs 100 Crore: Fir Lodged Against 31 Named Accused In Sambhal
Sambhal Superintendent of Police said the accused allegedly secured mutation of the land in 2008 on the basis of forged lease documents
By PTI
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Sambhal: An FIR has been registered against 31 named persons and some unidentified individuals in connection with an alleged fraud involving around Rs 100 crore worth of village community land in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Tuesday.
The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent allotment, mutation and illegal occupation of about 2.367 hectares of gram sabha land in Takhtgushain village, situated along the Sambhal-Moradabad road. The current market value of the land is estimated at around Rs 100 crore. The FIR was lodged at Sambhal Kotwali police station by revenue official Sparsh Gupta on the directions of District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal, they said.
Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the accused allegedly secured mutation of the land in 2008 on the basis of forged lease documents purportedly dating back to 1967 and took possession of the property. He said the action followed an administrative inquiry that revealed several serious irregularities in the matter.
Among those named in the FIR are former Deputy Director of Consolidation Khem Singh Khadak, former Executive Officer of Sambhal Municipal Council Raj Kumar Gupta, former municipal cartographer Shahabuddin, court representative Majid Khan, alleged leaseholder Saeedul Rahman Khan and his legal heirs.
The other named accused include Ibadur Rahman Khan, Ehsanur Rahman Khan, Shahjahan Begum, Iftara, Tariq Ali, Fariq Ali, Shakir Ali, Shariq Ali, Sajid Ali, Shariq Shabur, Mohammad Mujahid, Rafiq, Shahjahan, Akhtari, Mohammad Umar, Munazir, Mohammad Azim, Dharmendra, Madhu Khurana, Vijay Gupta, Rupali Gupta, Furqan, Imran, Azam Khan, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, Maqsood Alam Warsi and Harjeet Singh.
Police said the accused have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery and under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Police said the case is under investigation and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.
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